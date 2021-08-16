Roman Reigns Reveals Meaning Behind His Gold Glove

Roman Reigns was a guest on Out of Character, where he discussed the golden glove he's began wearing.

Many have speculated it is an Infinity Gauntlet reference, but Reigns claims that's not the case.

"After I did it, I saw the obvious parallels and comparisons, which makes sense, but I just wanted to change it up. With the character, I said it before, everything that I touch turns into gold. That's been my goal with this chapter of my character. To be able to lift everything up. I've done that, not only with just my opponents but anybody surrounding me with my storylines and within my narrative. That's something that is extremely important to me. When my time is done, you'll be able to really believe that I left this place better than I found it. I don't think there are a lot of people that can say that. There are a lot of takers out there, but I've found that fine line to take what I need, but also give back a lot. There aren't that many performers out there that can say that. I push for it and I have so much respect for him; I think Ric Flair is one of the greatest ever to do that. That's always my goal in that position that I'm in now to keep that credibility and value, but also push everybody as high up as I can."