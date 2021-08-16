Lance Archer on Nick Gage: “I’ll gladly put him through some broken glass and kick his ass."

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about facing Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence.

“It’s a lot of fun. The fact that Tanahashi is willing to fly over from Japan and challenge me in Los Angeles this coming Saturday. I think it’s one of those really cool elements that adds to what’s going on in professional wrestling today, with AEW today. I think it’s the reason that fans are gravitating towards our product so quickly and rapidly and having so much fun watching. You never know who’s going to show up, what’s going to happen and who’s going to be a part of it. So it’s fun that I get to go out to Los Angeles and face Tanahashi. I’ve faced Tanahashi a bunch of times in G1’s and many different times over the years in New Japan. You just never know who’s going to show up, whether it’s Impact Wrestling, New Japan-Pro Wrestling, Nick Gage who showed up and fought Jericho. It’s just one of those things. You just never know who’s going to show up, what’s going to happen. And I think that just makes it more fun for the wrestling fans who are watching on TV. And then for the wrestlers, you have a lot of different opponents to go up against. And I think that’s what makes it fun, that variety.”

But what about Nick Gage? Would Archer like to face him?

“I’ll gladly put him through some broken glass and kick his ass. I’m good with that.”

And with the "Forbidden Door" being opened, would Archer like to see an AEW/NJPW crossover event?