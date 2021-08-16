WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Fuego Del Sol Reveals Post-AEW Rampage Reaction To Him Acquiring Contract
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 16, 2021
Fuego del Sol became the center of attention during the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage, fighting Miro for an AEW contract but ultimately coming up short and losing the match.
However, Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara came out to the ring and presented him with an AEW contract despite this loss.
Fuego Del Sol took to a Twitch stream to talk about this special moment with his fans.
"They told me to lay there and after commercial comes back, get your standing ovation. 'Hey, these people love you,' Bryce (Remsburg) was getting it in his ear, 'Hey, lay here, after commercial break, stand up, get your standing ovation, these people love you. I stood up, I thought, 'Hell of a match, fun night.' Sammy Guevara's music hit, my heart dropped into my stomach because I knew what was happening in that moment. I was overwhelmed with emotion. I get goosebumps," he said. "I enjoyed the match so much. I was so amped all day about the match. I had this vision in my mind. Three DDTs. I was on cloud nine all day. We filmed the package they aired before the match, the night before, and it felt big, but I had no idea that they were going to do that after the match. Sammy was dressed nice and I didn't even think about it. I was so focused on the match that everything else was white noise. I was laser-focused on Miro. It was perfect because I didn't see it coming."
"Everybody came up to me, shook my hand, said kind words. Even the champ, Kenny Omega, pulled me aside and said kind things. I know he doesn't do that for everybody and I don't take that for granted. It really made me feel good about myself. (Chris) Jericho took time to say good things. Mark Henry. I had so many people show me love and support. When you have the respect of your peers, it doesn't get any better than that. The Young Bucks said kind words and Nick even sent me a DM."
Fuego also mentioned that non-AEW stars sent him well wishes including Mike Bennett, John Morrison, and Drake Maverick.
