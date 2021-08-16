WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The New Day Want To See Baron Corbin Beat Goldberg At WrestleMania
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 16, 2021
During the latest New Day podcast, where Kofi Kingston talked about seeing Baron Corbin backstage at RAW.
“Corbin was backstage. You (Big E) see him every week and I've talked about this, I can't believe he has to walk around with this hair in real life. In actual life. He's got to go home, he's got to walk around the grocery store and have this hair, this real hair. He can't cut it. I just saw it for the first time in person [backstage at Raw], man. Oh my God, it is something else. Someone needs to bring him a hat.”
Xavier Woods then spoke about Corbin and talked about how he would book his storyline.
“Honestly, I know we don't do wrestling on [the podcast], but I think that's the best thing in wrestling right now. It's hysterical to me. I am highly sports entertained every time I see this man. He is so committed, I can't get enough of it. I can't get enough. I need him to beat Goldberg at WrestleMania with $1,000,000 on the line.”
“I am in tears whenever he is on screen and I don't know what his pain causes me so much joy. I think it's gonna be so mean for so long, now he just did a complete 180 like, in the span of 24 hours, you know?”
Big E then spoke about how even the babyfaces in WWE are taking great pleasure in Corbin's misery.
“I'm supposed to be a good-natured human being out there. You know, somebody [fans] could really respect and root for, and they had me denigrating this man who's-- obviously, when you think about it, what are his sins? He lost his money. That's not something to laugh about. He's having issues at home. All the things that have happened to this, this man and I just pile on? That's not the healthiest.”
Xavier interjected.
“The way that he's treated us in the past, you just forgot all that?”
Big E explained his stance and stood by it.
"Yes, but sometimes people have done bad things, they can go through difficult times, and we can we can decide to look deep in our heart to be a good human being and say, ‘This person is a human and they're experiencing difficulty in life, and we can lend them to helping hand they need.’”
Xavier Woods replied with his own reasoning for why he believes this is karmic justice for Corbin.
“Let them ride the ride first. Let them ride the ride that they have built for themselves. Let them ride the ride at least three or four times, then you can stop it. You will not go unscathed. Something's gonna happen. You're gonna feel actual remorse in some way. If I don't think you feel real remorse, I'm gonna let you feel your real remorse. I'm gonna let you have the stain on your shirt. I'm going to let you beat this can of SpaghettiOs on the side of the curb. I'm going to let you. Then, maybe it does work out and then we'll be happy for him. But for right now, let us revel in this goodness that is Corbin as an absolute mess.
“When he got shot by the tank [by Shotzi and Nox]? I was watching this show and I'm tackling to the point where I almost wake up my kids because I'm laughing so hard. It's solid gold what he has."
Kofi popped back into the conversation to end it.
“He's talking about Bitcoin investing and he lost on the Bitcoin, but he borrowed money for that, so he's got to pay it back. Oh, my God, just the levels, man. He's so genuine and authentic with it. It's amazing. It's so good.”
This podcast was recorded before Corbin stole Big E's Money in the Bank briefcase.
Chelsea Green Getting New Reality Show On ASY TV On the latest episode of Green With Envy, Chelsea Green revealed that she is slated to be getting her own reality show on ASY TV. The show will be about Green exploring Florida beaches and more. &l[...]
Aug 16 - On the latest episode of Green With Envy, Chelsea Green revealed that she is slated to be getting her own reality show on ASY TV. The show will be about Green exploring Florida beaches and more. &l[...]
Aug 16
Bobby Lashley Recalls ECW December to Dismember Bobby Lashley was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, and discussed what it was like behind the scenes at the ECW December to Dismember event. “I wa[...]
Aug 16 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, and discussed what it was like behind the scenes at the ECW December to Dismember event. “I wa[...]
Aug 16 - WWE has partnered with Goldin to release a new "Billionaire Bucks" t-shirt, as well as a billion dollar bill signed by Vince McMahon to be auctioned off to fans. The press release on this auction is [...]
Aug 16 - During the latest New Day podcast, where Kofi Kingston talked about seeing Baron Corbin backstage at RAW. “Corbin was backstage. You (Big E) see him every week and I've talked about this, I c[...]
Aug 16 - IMPACT Wrestling has taped several episodes of TV in advance, including their upcoming Emergence event that will air this Friday on IMPACT Plus. Here are the results of this taping. * W. Morrissey[...]
Aug 16
Asher Hale Says WWE Didn't Care About 205 Live Former WWE superstar Asher Hale spoke with Inside The Ropes about his six-month stint in WWE 205 Live. "Yeah, so my opinion, my honest opinion on this one, not holding back on that one. I feel like[...]
Aug 16 - Former WWE superstar Asher Hale spoke with Inside The Ropes about his six-month stint in WWE 205 Live. "Yeah, so my opinion, my honest opinion on this one, not holding back on that one. I feel like[...]
Aug 16 - Back on August 10th of this year, WWE announced that Ember Moon was "unable to compete" as dictated by the WWE NXT medical staff. The announcement came out just hours before NXT went live on the USA [...]
Aug 16
WWE Announces Live Event Schedule For 2021 WWE has sent out a press release announcing their live event calendar for the rest of 2021. Most notable of the announcements is Survivor Series, which will take place on Sunday, November 21th at the[...]
Aug 16 - WWE has sent out a press release announcing their live event calendar for the rest of 2021. Most notable of the announcements is Survivor Series, which will take place on Sunday, November 21th at the[...]
Aug 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Jon Moxley has filed to trademark the terms "Switchblade Conspiracy" and "The Switchblades" for wrestling and merchandise. Many fans may already be aware that S[...]
Aug 15 - WWE will return to the taped format after NXT TakeOver 36 is done and over. Shows are going to be taped Monday August 23rd and Tuesday August 24th. Bryan Alvarez posted the news today and broke this [...]
Aug 15 - Max Caster has unfollowed AEW and mostly everyone who he's followed who works for the promotion. He still is following Alex Reynolds and Alex Marvez as of this posting. He also removed AEW from his Tw[...]
Aug 15 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks missed Saturday's WWE Live event in Charlotte, North Carolina due to "unforeseen circumstances" with no explanation given. The duo h[...]
Aug 15
Full Card Announced For NWA 73 Pay-Per-View The NWA 73 pay-per-view is scheduled to take on Sunday, August 29 from St. Louis, MO. The event now has a full match card with Billy Corgan announcing the lineup in its entirety. The card is as [...]
Aug 15 - The NWA 73 pay-per-view is scheduled to take on Sunday, August 29 from St. Louis, MO. The event now has a full match card with Billy Corgan announcing the lineup in its entirety. The card is as [...]
Aug 15 - TNT Champion Miro wrestled Fuego Del Sol on the premiere edition of AEW Rampage last Friday. He lost that match and it was thought Fuego would not get an AEW contract. Following the match, Miro tore [...]
Aug 15 - The big news this weekend was Ric Flair traveling to Mexico City for AAA's Triplemanía XXIX. "The Nature Boy" made a surprise appearance during Saturday's big event accompany Andrade El Idolo [...]
Aug 15 - While being interviewed on Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE Superstar Fandango spoke about how he got the character of Fandango, as well as how Vince McMahon wasn't happy with how he pronounced the nam[...]
Aug 15
NJPW Resurgence Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held it's Resurgence event last night. The results were... Dark Match: Barrett Brown, Bateman, & Misterioso def. Jordan Clearwater, The DKC, & Kevin Knight Karl Fr[...]
Aug 15 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held it's Resurgence event last night. The results were... Dark Match: Barrett Brown, Bateman, & Misterioso def. Jordan Clearwater, The DKC, & Kevin Knight Karl Fr[...]
Aug 15 - As we approach a year since Roman Reigns returned at last year's SummerSlam event, The Head of the Table sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to discuss the two requests he had upon his [...]
Aug 15 - Paul Wight was recently interviewed by WrestleZone, where he spoke about how he feels this is the first time in a long time he's been allowed to reinvent himself in professional wrestling. "This is[...]
Aug 15 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Tucker spoke about when he got the call up to the WWE's main roster in 2019. “I mean, we were up and we were doing our thing. Like[...]
Aug 15
WWE Announces 7 Upcoming Live Events WWE has announced scheduled dates for 7 upcoming Live Events. October 1st – Friday Night Smackdown (New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center) October 3rd – WWE Supershow (Lexington[...]
Aug 15 - WWE has announced scheduled dates for 7 upcoming Live Events. October 1st – Friday Night Smackdown (New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center) October 3rd – WWE Supershow (Lexington[...]
Aug 15
Jeff Jarrett On CM Punk Possibly Heading To AEW Jeff Jarrett sat down with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling and discussed the rampant rumors of CM Punk possibly heading to AEW. Jarrett had this to say: “You know, Punk, as a performer or pro[...]
Aug 15 - Jeff Jarrett sat down with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling and discussed the rampant rumors of CM Punk possibly heading to AEW. Jarrett had this to say: “You know, Punk, as a performer or pro[...]
Aug 15 - AAA TripleMania XXIX took place on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico. Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship was one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card, als[...]
Aug 15 - A WWE NXT segment of Indi Hartwell kissing Dexter Lumis from the August 3, 2021 edition of the show is drawing a lot of attention on the official WWE YouTube channel. The segment has currently over 4[...]