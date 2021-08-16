The New Day Want To See Baron Corbin Beat Goldberg At WrestleMania

During the latest New Day podcast, where Kofi Kingston talked about seeing Baron Corbin backstage at RAW.

“Corbin was backstage. You (Big E) see him every week and I've talked about this, I can't believe he has to walk around with this hair in real life. In actual life. He's got to go home, he's got to walk around the grocery store and have this hair, this real hair. He can't cut it. I just saw it for the first time in person [backstage at Raw], man. Oh my God, it is something else. Someone needs to bring him a hat.”

Xavier Woods then spoke about Corbin and talked about how he would book his storyline.

“Honestly, I know we don't do wrestling on [the podcast], but I think that's the best thing in wrestling right now. It's hysterical to me. I am highly sports entertained every time I see this man. He is so committed, I can't get enough of it. I can't get enough. I need him to beat Goldberg at WrestleMania with $1,000,000 on the line.” “I am in tears whenever he is on screen and I don't know what his pain causes me so much joy. I think it's gonna be so mean for so long, now he just did a complete 180 like, in the span of 24 hours, you know?”

Big E then spoke about how even the babyfaces in WWE are taking great pleasure in Corbin's misery.

“I'm supposed to be a good-natured human being out there. You know, somebody [fans] could really respect and root for, and they had me denigrating this man who's-- obviously, when you think about it, what are his sins? He lost his money. That's not something to laugh about. He's having issues at home. All the things that have happened to this, this man and I just pile on? That's not the healthiest.”

Xavier interjected.

“The way that he's treated us in the past, you just forgot all that?”

Big E explained his stance and stood by it.

"Yes, but sometimes people have done bad things, they can go through difficult times, and we can we can decide to look deep in our heart to be a good human being and say, ‘This person is a human and they're experiencing difficulty in life, and we can lend them to helping hand they need.’”

Xavier Woods replied with his own reasoning for why he believes this is karmic justice for Corbin.

“Let them ride the ride first. Let them ride the ride that they have built for themselves. Let them ride the ride at least three or four times, then you can stop it. You will not go unscathed. Something's gonna happen. You're gonna feel actual remorse in some way. If I don't think you feel real remorse, I'm gonna let you feel your real remorse. I'm gonna let you have the stain on your shirt. I'm going to let you beat this can of SpaghettiOs on the side of the curb. I'm going to let you. Then, maybe it does work out and then we'll be happy for him. But for right now, let us revel in this goodness that is Corbin as an absolute mess. “When he got shot by the tank [by Shotzi and Nox]? I was watching this show and I'm tackling to the point where I almost wake up my kids because I'm laughing so hard. It's solid gold what he has."

Kofi popped back into the conversation to end it.

“He's talking about Bitcoin investing and he lost on the Bitcoin, but he borrowed money for that, so he's got to pay it back. Oh, my God, just the levels, man. He's so genuine and authentic with it. It's amazing. It's so good.”

This podcast was recorded before Corbin stole Big E's Money in the Bank briefcase.

