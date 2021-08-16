Ember Moon Reveals She Is Not Injured Despite NXT Medical Staff's Claims
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 16, 2021
Back on August 10th of this year, WWE announced that Ember Moon was "unable to compete" as dictated by the WWE NXT medical staff.
The announcement came out just hours before NXT went live on the USA Network.
At the time, Moon had been quoted as saying the following on Twitter:
"This has been an extremely rough month, I am angry and gutted! I was really looking forward to this match and getting back on track but just got another pothole in the road. I'm sorry!"
Well, now Moon has followed up with a clarification that she isn't actually injured.
The real reason for Ember being pulled from NXT is not currently known.
Moon hasn't wrestled a match on NXT since July 13th.
