Max Caster Unfollows Everyone In AEW Besides Alex Reynolds And Alex Marvez

Max Caster has unfollowed AEW and mostly everyone who he's followed who works for the promotion. He still is following Alex Reynolds and Alex Marvez as of this posting. He also removed AEW from his Twitter bio.

Caster apparently had some heat for his rap about Simone Biles who was a part of the Olympics, and is an Olympic Gold medalist. The rap was a diss about how Biles decided to withdraw from events due to mental health.

Tony Khan responded to this and took action after the many fan complaints on the Internet, and it wouldn't look good for AEW not to respond or take action as they rely on sponsors and ad revenue to make money.

Khan said that this rap shouldn't have made it on the air. He also said he will be editing both Dark and Elevation himself to prevent future mishaps like this.

Below is what else Tony Khan had said:

"I put such tight controls on Dynamite, and this would never have happened there because Max’s raps I’ve always gone over with him there. And frankly, every segment on Dynamite, I don’t write or script any promos, but the bullet points I give."