Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Are Still Unable To Compete
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2021
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks missed Saturday's WWE Live event in Charlotte, North Carolina due to "unforeseen circumstances" with no explanation given.
The duo has also missed another live event tonight in Columbia, SC.
WWE announced "Sasha and Bianca are unable to compete" at the start of tonight’s live event.
It is being speculated one or both might be dealing with a nagging injury and the company is trying to protect them from serious injury ahead of their SummerSlam clash.
We'll keep you updated when we hear more.
