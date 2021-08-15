Full Card Announced For NWA 73 Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2021
The NWA 73 pay-per-view is scheduled to take on Sunday, August 29 from St. Louis, MO. The event now has a full match card with Billy Corgan announcing the lineup in its entirety.
The card is as follows:
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch NWA National Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. James Storm NWA World Tag Team Championship: Aron Stevens & Kratos (c) vs. Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666 Mickie James vs. Kyle Rae NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) or Leyla Hirsch vs. NWA Women’s Invitational Cup winner Brawl in the Lou: Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm NWA National Championship #1 Contender Battle Royal: 12 participants Tyrus, Masked Man, & Jordan Clearwater vs. Pope, Parrow, & Odinson
