Fandango Recalls Vince McMahon Not Liking How He Pronounced His Name

While being interviewed on Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE Superstar Fandango spoke about how he got the character of Fandango, as well as how Vince McMahon wasn't happy with how he pronounced the name of the character.

"We actually filmed a whole — Vince [McMahon] paid to rent out the whole Highline Ballroom, dance ballroom in New York City. We went there and filmed vignettes for a couple days and there’s this super expensive set and he didn’t like the way I said ‘Fandango’, so he scrapped the whole thing and he came and produced the vignettes himself. So me not pronouncing the name the way he thought in his mind actually turned into a gimmick, into a shtick that we did on TV."

He explained that the gimmick wasn't originally scheduled for him.