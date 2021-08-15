Roman Reigns Reveals Two Requests He Had Upon WWE Return

As we approach a year since Roman Reigns returned at last year's SummerSlam event, The Head of the Table sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to discuss the two requests he had upon his return to WWE.

“I had two requests. I wanted to work with Michael Hayes, that’s my guy. He’s been with me from The Shield days and even before that with my family and a lot of the people around me have been in relations and in close contact with my family, even before my time as a performer, back when I was just a kid. So they have a great history with my family and they’ve taken to me like family, like blood and those are two guys who are critically in my process – Michael Hayes and Paul Heyman.”

Reigns has been a heel, united with Paul Heyman as of late and been getting some genuine fan support because of it.