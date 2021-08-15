WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Duke "The Dumpster" Droese Recalls The WrestleMania X-7 Gimmick Battle Royale
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 15, 2021
Former WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese sat down with Fightful and told the story of what he remembers from the Gimmick Battle Royal from WrestleMania X-7.
“They didn’t reach out. I reached out to them. It was interesting. I was working for the company down in Florida that I wrestled for before I went to the WWF the first time, Sunshine Wrestling Federation, who had then just become Florida Championship Wrestling, which was before it was a developmental place for Vince. One of the guys that worked through them came up to me one day and said, ‘Dude, they’re going a gimmick battle royal. You need to call somebody and get in on that’. Even working for these guys down in Florida, I was on a lot of drugs. It was bad. It should have been a great, awesome moment. My WrestleMania moment. But, in all reality, I was on drugs so bad—I was going to the Methadone clinic in Miami—so, I had to get extra Methadone to take to WrestleMania with me so I wouldn’t get sick and withdrawals during the weekend. I barely made it. I had to drink alcohol at the end of it.
I made it back home. But, it wasn’t a great WrestleMania moment because I was in no condition to wrestle. But, thankfully all I had to do was walk around the ring and act stupid with a bunch of older guys. Nikolai Volkoff screaming at [the Iron] Sheik, Brother Love beating up Jim Cornette, all of us just goofing off. Eventually Doink the Clown clotheslined me out of the ring on the wrong side and twisted my shoulders out of place. But, you know, it was WrestleMania and I will say walking out in front of 65,000 people was amazing in the Astrodome.“
Aug 15 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Tucker spoke about when he got the call up to the WWE's main roster in 2019. “I mean, we were up and we were doing our thing. Like[...]
WWE Announces 7 Upcoming Live Events WWE has announced scheduled dates for 7 upcoming Live Events. October 1st – Friday Night Smackdown (New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center) October 3rd – WWE Supershow (Lexington[...]
Jeff Jarrett On CM Punk Possibly Heading To AEW Jeff Jarrett sat down with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling and discussed the rampant rumors of CM Punk possibly heading to AEW. Jarrett had this to say: “You know, Punk, as a performer or pro[...]
Two Top Stars Pulled From WWE Live Event Untelevised WWE events are usually a great way to see your favorite stars, but as the old saying goes, sometimes a card is subject to change. While Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were advertised for t[...]
WWE Live Event Results [8/14/2021] In a live event that was opened by "Good Morning Charlotte" host Kaci Jones announcing that WWE would be returning to Charlotte, NC for the New Years Eve edition of SmackDown, here are your house show[...]
CM Punk AEW Rumors Referenced On NFL Television The possibility of CM Punk debuting in AEW has even affected the world of football. Adam Rank mentioned the rumors of Punk's arrival during tonight’s NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bear[...]
NJPW Set To Return To California New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing their return to California for two shows during this upcoming November. NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY Fans at the Torch at L.A. Coliseu[...]
Will Ospreay Returns At NJPW Resurgence At NJPW Resurgence, Will Ospreay made his long awaited return to the promotion. Ospreay announced he has been medically cleared to compete again following his neck injury, before teasing his entry in[...]
Bobby Lashley Reveals His Top 5 Dream Opponents WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's interview on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network. In a preview for the show, WWE has released Lashley revealing his Top 5 Dream Opponents, whi[...]
