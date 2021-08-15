Tucker Says He Wishes WWE Hadn't Taken Away His Last Name

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Tucker spoke about when he got the call up to the WWE's main roster in 2019.

“I mean, we were up and we were doing our thing. Like, ‘Hey, you’re Heavy Machinery, do your thing’. For us, we’re always focused on getting over with the crowd. That’s what we’re about. That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s where our mental energy and focus is going. While Heavy Machinery is Heavy Machinery together, that’s the conversations we’re having in cars, in planes, wherever we are. That’s what we were about, and I’m pretty happy with at least what we were able to accomplish when we were given the opportunity to accomplish it.”

But like many stars in WWE, Tucker had his last name removed. He used to be Tucker Knight before it was just shortened to Tucker. He spoke about the decision to shorten his name.

“I wish they wouldn’t have, but it is what it is I guess. What the boss says goes. That wasn’t a hill I was going to die on, I’ll just say that. I just said, ‘Okay. No problem. Thank you.’”

But why does WWE like to remove character's last names?