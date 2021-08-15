WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Tucker Says He Wishes WWE Hadn't Taken Away His Last Name
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 15, 2021
During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Tucker spoke about when he got the call up to the WWE's main roster in 2019.
“I mean, we were up and we were doing our thing. Like, ‘Hey, you’re Heavy Machinery, do your thing’. For us, we’re always focused on getting over with the crowd. That’s what we’re about. That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s where our mental energy and focus is going. While Heavy Machinery is Heavy Machinery together, that’s the conversations we’re having in cars, in planes, wherever we are. That’s what we were about, and I’m pretty happy with at least what we were able to accomplish when we were given the opportunity to accomplish it.”
But like many stars in WWE, Tucker had his last name removed. He used to be Tucker Knight before it was just shortened to Tucker. He spoke about the decision to shorten his name.
“I wish they wouldn’t have, but it is what it is I guess. What the boss says goes. That wasn’t a hill I was going to die on, I’ll just say that. I just said, ‘Okay. No problem. Thank you.’”
But why does WWE like to remove character's last names?
“I honestly think it has to do with how long it takes the announcer to say like, ‘Otis Dozovic! Tucker Knight! Heavy Machinery!’ I think that’s too long. I think that’s one of the reasons anyways. I have no idea. That’s pure speculation on my part.”