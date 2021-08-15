Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

WWE also announced plans to return to Puerto Rico for October 2nd.

Paul Wight: "This is the first time I get to reinvent myself a little bit."

Paul Wight was recently interviewed by WrestleZone, where he spoke about how he feels this is the first time in a long time he's been allowed to reinv[...] Aug 15 - Paul Wight was recently interviewed by WrestleZone, where he spoke about how he feels this is the first time in a long time he's been allowed to reinv[...]

Duke "The Dumpster" Droese Recalls The WrestleMania X-7 Gimmick Battle Royale

Former WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese sat down with Fightful and told the story of what he remembers from the Gimmick Battle Royal from Wrestle[...] Aug 15 - Former WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese sat down with Fightful and told the story of what he remembers from the Gimmick Battle Royal from Wrestle[...]

Tucker Says He Wishes WWE Hadn't Taken Away His Last Name

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Tucker spoke about when he got the call up to the WWE's main roster in 2019. “I [...] Aug 15 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Tucker spoke about when he got the call up to the WWE's main roster in 2019. “I [...]

WWE Announces 7 Upcoming Live Events

WWE has announced scheduled dates for 7 upcoming Live Events. October 1st – Friday Night Smackdown (New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Cen[...] Aug 15 - WWE has announced scheduled dates for 7 upcoming Live Events. October 1st – Friday Night Smackdown (New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Cen[...]

Jeff Jarrett On CM Punk Possibly Heading To AEW

Jeff Jarrett sat down with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling and discussed the rampant rumors of CM Punk possibly heading to AEW. Jarrett had this to sa[...] Aug 15 - Jeff Jarrett sat down with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling and discussed the rampant rumors of CM Punk possibly heading to AEW. Jarrett had this to sa[...]

Original Finish For Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega Match At AAA TripleMania XXIX

AAA TripleMania XXIX took place on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico. Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship was one of t[...] Aug 15 - AAA TripleMania XXIX took place on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico. Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship was one of t[...]

NXT Segment Draws 4 Million Viewers For WWE’s YouTube Channel

A WWE NXT segment of Indi Hartwell kissing Dexter Lumis from the August 3, 2021 edition of the show is drawing a lot of attention on the official WWE [...] Aug 15 - A WWE NXT segment of Indi Hartwell kissing Dexter Lumis from the August 3, 2021 edition of the show is drawing a lot of attention on the official WWE [...]

Did WWE Falsely Advertise Charlotte Flair For Live Event Knowing She Wouldn't Be There?

Despite being advertised Charlotte Flair did not appear at last night’s WWE live event in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was due to go up agains[...] Aug 15 - Despite being advertised Charlotte Flair did not appear at last night’s WWE live event in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was due to go up agains[...]

Two Top Stars Pulled From WWE Live Event

Untelevised WWE events are usually a great way to see your favorite stars, but as the old saying goes, sometimes a card is subject to change. While B[...] Aug 15 - Untelevised WWE events are usually a great way to see your favorite stars, but as the old saying goes, sometimes a card is subject to change. While B[...]

WWE Live Event Results [8/14/2021]

In a live event that was opened by "Good Morning Charlotte" host Kaci Jones announcing that WWE would be returning to Charlotte, NC for the New Years [...] Aug 15 - In a live event that was opened by "Good Morning Charlotte" host Kaci Jones announcing that WWE would be returning to Charlotte, NC for the New Years [...]

CM Punk AEW Rumors Referenced On NFL Television

The possibility of CM Punk debuting in AEW has even affected the world of football. Adam Rank mentioned the rumors of Punk's arrival during tonight&r[...] Aug 15 - The possibility of CM Punk debuting in AEW has even affected the world of football. Adam Rank mentioned the rumors of Punk's arrival during tonight&r[...]

Jungle Boy on AEW: "I'm glad I got in when I did."

Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about being an AEW Original. “It feels kind of wild. I’m glad [...] Aug 15 - Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about being an AEW Original. “It feels kind of wild. I’m glad [...]

Roman Reigns Reveals Stephanie McMahon's Reaction To Getting Speared At WrestleMania 32

Roman Reigns sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed the dream match people have of seeing The Tribal Chief take on his cousi[...] Aug 15 - Roman Reigns sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed the dream match people have of seeing The Tribal Chief take on his cousi[...]

NJPW Set To Return To California

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing their return to California for two shows during this upcoming November. NJPW BATTL[...] Aug 15 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing their return to California for two shows during this upcoming November. NJPW BATTL[...]

Will Ospreay Returns At NJPW Resurgence

At NJPW Resurgence, Will Ospreay made his long awaited return to the promotion. Ospreay announced he has been medically cleared to compete again foll[...] Aug 15 - At NJPW Resurgence, Will Ospreay made his long awaited return to the promotion. Ospreay announced he has been medically cleared to compete again foll[...]

Ric Flair Shows Up At TripleMania XXIX, Delivers Chops To Kenny Omega

During the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleMania XXIX, the legendary Ric Flair arrived in the corner of Andrade El Idolo to aid him in his match [...] Aug 15 - During the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleMania XXIX, the legendary Ric Flair arrived in the corner of Andrade El Idolo to aid him in his match [...]

WWE’s Big Announcement At Live Show In Charlotte Revealed

FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones tweeted earlier that WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte,[...] Aug 14 - FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones tweeted earlier that WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte,[...]

Former WWE Superstar Says LGBTQ Needs Better Representation In Pro Wrestling

During a recent interview with Forbes, Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) discussed LGBTQ representation in pro wrestling and the wo[...] Aug 14 - During a recent interview with Forbes, Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) discussed LGBTQ representation in pro wrestling and the wo[...]

Dark Match For Monday’s RAW, New John Cena and Roman Reigns Emojis

- The website for the AT&T Center has revealed the dark match for Monday’s RAW TV tapings in San Antonio, Texas. It will feature Bobby Lashl[...] Aug 14 - - The website for the AT&T Center has revealed the dark match for Monday’s RAW TV tapings in San Antonio, Texas. It will feature Bobby Lashl[...]

Bobby Lashley Reveals His Top 5 Dream Opponents

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's interview on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network. In a preview for the show, WWE has release[...] Aug 14 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's interview on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network. In a preview for the show, WWE has release[...]

WCW Clash of the Champions Events Migrated to Peacock

PWInsider is reporting that Peacock has finished adding all the WCW Clash of the Champions shows to its streaming platforms. In the last week, they ha[...] Aug 14 - PWInsider is reporting that Peacock has finished adding all the WCW Clash of the Champions shows to its streaming platforms. In the last week, they ha[...]

EC3 Displays Impressive Physique During Bodybuilding Competition

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took part in a bodybuilding competition, displaying an impressive physique. Here is what he posted about the compet[...] Aug 14 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took part in a bodybuilding competition, displaying an impressive physique. Here is what he posted about the compet[...]

The Significance of Christian Cage's IMPACT Wrestling World Title Win (It's a Bigger Deal Than You Might Realize)

As I was watching the premier episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage program, the show kicked off with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match[...] Aug 14 - As I was watching the premier episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage program, the show kicked off with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match[...]

Former TNA President Dixie Carter Reacts To Christian Cage's Big Win

On Friday's debut episode of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship against Christian Cage, in a surprising upset Cage emerge[...] Aug 14 - On Friday's debut episode of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship against Christian Cage, in a surprising upset Cage emerge[...]