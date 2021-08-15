WWE Announces 7 Upcoming Live Events
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 15, 2021
WWE has announced scheduled dates for 7 upcoming Live Events.
October 1st – Friday Night Smackdown (New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center)
October 3rd – WWE Supershow (Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena)
October 4th – Monday Night RAW (Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena)
October 15th – Friday Night Smackdown (Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena)
October 16th – WWE Supershow (Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Event Center)
October 17th – WWE Supershow (El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center)
October 18th – Monday Night RAW (Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center)
WWE also announced plans to return to Puerto Rico for October 2nd.
