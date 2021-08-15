Original Finish For Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega Match At AAA TripleMania XXIX

AAA TripleMania XXIX took place on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico.

Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship was one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card, also featuring a surprise appearance from WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair, who got physical when he attacked Konnan and Omega.

In an update on Wrestling Observer Radio today, Dave Meltzer revealed that Andrade was supposed to win the match, but AEW asked AAA to hold off on doing a title change.

It is believed AEW did this as they didn’t want Omega to lose back-to-back nights after dropping the IMPACT World Title to Christian Cage on Friday's Rampage on TNT.