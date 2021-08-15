NXT Segment Draws 4 Million Viewers For WWE’s YouTube Channel

If you compare it to another big segment, such as Goldberg spearing MVP from the August 2, 2021 edition of WWE RAW that has drawn 2.4 million viewers.

The segment has currently over 4 million views and is the most-watched WWE video that has been uploaded to the channel this month so far.

A WWE NXT segment of Indi Hartwell kissing Dexter Lumis from the August 3, 2021 edition of the show is drawing a lot of attention on the official WWE YouTube channel.

Paul Wight: "This is the first time I get to reinvent myself a little bit."

Paul Wight was recently interviewed by WrestleZone, where he spoke about how he feels this is the first time in a long time he's been allowed to reinvent himself in professional wrestling. "This is[...] Aug 15 - Paul Wight was recently interviewed by WrestleZone, where he spoke about how he feels this is the first time in a long time he's been allowed to reinvent himself in professional wrestling. "This is[...]

Duke "The Dumpster" Droese Recalls The WrestleMania X-7 Gimmick Battle Royale

Former WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese sat down with Fightful and told the story of what he remembers from the Gimmick Battle Royal from WrestleMania X-7. “They didn’t reach out. [...] Aug 15 - Former WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese sat down with Fightful and told the story of what he remembers from the Gimmick Battle Royal from WrestleMania X-7. “They didn’t reach out. [...]

Tucker Says He Wishes WWE Hadn't Taken Away His Last Name

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Tucker spoke about when he got the call up to the WWE's main roster in 2019. “I mean, we were up and we were doing our thing. Like[...] Aug 15 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Tucker spoke about when he got the call up to the WWE's main roster in 2019. “I mean, we were up and we were doing our thing. Like[...]

WWE Announces 7 Upcoming Live Events

WWE has announced scheduled dates for 7 upcoming Live Events. October 1st – Friday Night Smackdown (New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center) October 3rd – WWE Supershow (Lexington[...] Aug 15 - WWE has announced scheduled dates for 7 upcoming Live Events. October 1st – Friday Night Smackdown (New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center) October 3rd – WWE Supershow (Lexington[...]

Jeff Jarrett On CM Punk Possibly Heading To AEW

Jeff Jarrett sat down with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling and discussed the rampant rumors of CM Punk possibly heading to AEW. Jarrett had this to say: “You know, Punk, as a performer or pro[...] Aug 15 - Jeff Jarrett sat down with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling and discussed the rampant rumors of CM Punk possibly heading to AEW. Jarrett had this to say: “You know, Punk, as a performer or pro[...]

Original Finish For Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega Match At AAA TripleMania XXIX

AAA TripleMania XXIX took place on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico. Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship was one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card, als[...] Aug 15 - AAA TripleMania XXIX took place on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico. Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship was one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card, als[...]

Did WWE Falsely Advertise Charlotte Flair For Live Event Knowing She Wouldn't Be There?

Despite being advertised Charlotte Flair did not appear at last night’s WWE live event in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was due to go up against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. During last night'[...] Aug 15 - Despite being advertised Charlotte Flair did not appear at last night’s WWE live event in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was due to go up against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. During last night'[...]

Two Top Stars Pulled From WWE Live Event

Untelevised WWE events are usually a great way to see your favorite stars, but as the old saying goes, sometimes a card is subject to change. While Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were advertised for t[...] Aug 15 - Untelevised WWE events are usually a great way to see your favorite stars, but as the old saying goes, sometimes a card is subject to change. While Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were advertised for t[...]

WWE Live Event Results [8/14/2021]

In a live event that was opened by "Good Morning Charlotte" host Kaci Jones announcing that WWE would be returning to Charlotte, NC for the New Years Eve edition of SmackDown, here are your house show[...] Aug 15 - In a live event that was opened by "Good Morning Charlotte" host Kaci Jones announcing that WWE would be returning to Charlotte, NC for the New Years Eve edition of SmackDown, here are your house show[...]

CM Punk AEW Rumors Referenced On NFL Television

The possibility of CM Punk debuting in AEW has even affected the world of football. Adam Rank mentioned the rumors of Punk's arrival during tonight’s NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bear[...] Aug 15 - The possibility of CM Punk debuting in AEW has even affected the world of football. Adam Rank mentioned the rumors of Punk's arrival during tonight’s NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bear[...]

Jungle Boy on AEW: "I'm glad I got in when I did."

Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about being an AEW Original. “It feels kind of wild. I’m glad I got in when I did, because I’ve been there[...] Aug 15 - Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about being an AEW Original. “It feels kind of wild. I’m glad I got in when I did, because I’ve been there[...]

Roman Reigns Reveals Stephanie McMahon's Reaction To Getting Speared At WrestleMania 32

Roman Reigns sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed the dream match people have of seeing The Tribal Chief take on his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. “Well, I thi[...] Aug 15 - Roman Reigns sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed the dream match people have of seeing The Tribal Chief take on his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. “Well, I thi[...]

NJPW Set To Return To California

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing their return to California for two shows during this upcoming November. NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY Fans at the Torch at L.A. Coliseu[...] Aug 15 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing their return to California for two shows during this upcoming November. NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY Fans at the Torch at L.A. Coliseu[...]

Will Ospreay Returns At NJPW Resurgence

At NJPW Resurgence, Will Ospreay made his long awaited return to the promotion. Ospreay announced he has been medically cleared to compete again following his neck injury, before teasing his entry in[...] Aug 15 - At NJPW Resurgence, Will Ospreay made his long awaited return to the promotion. Ospreay announced he has been medically cleared to compete again following his neck injury, before teasing his entry in[...]

Ric Flair Shows Up At TripleMania XXIX, Delivers Chops To Kenny Omega

During the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleMania XXIX, the legendary Ric Flair arrived in the corner of Andrade El Idolo to aid him in his match against current champion Kenny Omega. Omega succe[...] Aug 15 - During the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleMania XXIX, the legendary Ric Flair arrived in the corner of Andrade El Idolo to aid him in his match against current champion Kenny Omega. Omega succe[...]

WWE’s Big Announcement At Live Show In Charlotte Revealed

FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones tweeted earlier that WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. She tweeted, "Happy Friday! Exci[...] Aug 14 - FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones tweeted earlier that WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. She tweeted, "Happy Friday! Exci[...]

Former WWE Superstar Says LGBTQ Needs Better Representation In Pro Wrestling

During a recent interview with Forbes, Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) discussed LGBTQ representation in pro wrestling and the world that needs to be done. Highlights below: Tho[...] Aug 14 - During a recent interview with Forbes, Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) discussed LGBTQ representation in pro wrestling and the world that needs to be done. Highlights below: Tho[...]

Dark Match For Monday’s RAW, New John Cena and Roman Reigns Emojis

- The website for the AT&T Center has revealed the dark match for Monday’s RAW TV tapings in San Antonio, Texas. It will feature Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. - [...] Aug 14 - - The website for the AT&T Center has revealed the dark match for Monday’s RAW TV tapings in San Antonio, Texas. It will feature Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. - [...]

Bobby Lashley Reveals His Top 5 Dream Opponents

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's interview on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network. In a preview for the show, WWE has released Lashley revealing his Top 5 Dream Opponents, whi[...] Aug 14 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's interview on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network. In a preview for the show, WWE has released Lashley revealing his Top 5 Dream Opponents, whi[...]

WCW Clash of the Champions Events Migrated to Peacock

PWInsider is reporting that Peacock has finished adding all the WCW Clash of the Champions shows to its streaming platforms. In the last week, they have also added WWE PlayBack content. Additionally,[...] Aug 14 - PWInsider is reporting that Peacock has finished adding all the WCW Clash of the Champions shows to its streaming platforms. In the last week, they have also added WWE PlayBack content. Additionally,[...]

EC3 Displays Impressive Physique During Bodybuilding Competition

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took part in a bodybuilding competition, displaying an impressive physique. Here is what he posted about the competition: You step into the lair of the #DementedNar[...] Aug 14 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took part in a bodybuilding competition, displaying an impressive physique. Here is what he posted about the competition: You step into the lair of the #DementedNar[...]

The Significance of Christian Cage's IMPACT Wrestling World Title Win (It's a Bigger Deal Than You Might Realize)

As I was watching the premier episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage program, the show kicked off with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match. Kenny Omega, who is considered to be quite possi[...] Aug 14 - As I was watching the premier episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage program, the show kicked off with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match. Kenny Omega, who is considered to be quite possi[...]

Former TNA President Dixie Carter Reacts To Christian Cage's Big Win

On Friday's debut episode of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship against Christian Cage, in a surprising upset Cage emerged victorious. Former TNA President Dixie Carter h[...] Aug 14 - On Friday's debut episode of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship against Christian Cage, in a surprising upset Cage emerged victorious. Former TNA President Dixie Carter h[...]