Did WWE Falsely Advertise Charlotte Flair For Live Event Knowing She Wouldn't Be There?

Despite being advertised Charlotte Flair did not appear at last night’s WWE live event in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was due to go up against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

During last night's Triplemania XXIX last night, Hugo Savinovich made somewhat of a reference to Charlotte, saying he didn’t know if she was watching from home or backstage. As reported last night, Ric Flair made a surprise appearance at the Triplemania event with his son-in-law Andrade in his match against Kenny Omega.

In an update on Charlotte from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, noted he heard a while back Charlotte would be heading to Mexico City with Andrade and her father, one would assume granted by WWE.

"I had been told sometime back that she was going to Mexico City. Obviously, she could not appear on the show [because] that would be a total violation of the contract but Ric Flair, who is a free agent, did appear on the show…so I presume that Ashley Flair was backstage as I was told she was going to be since she didn’t show up in Charlotte, her own hometown."

There is also some speculation from Lucha Libre expert Rob Viper that Charlotte wanted to be a part of the entrance with her Father and Andrade but was told no as it would breach her WWE contract. It also seems curious that if WWE knew she wouldn't be at their live event why they continued to advertise her appearance.