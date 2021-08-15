CM Punk AEW Rumors Referenced On NFL Television

The possibility of CM Punk debuting in AEW has even affected the world of football.

Adam Rank mentioned the rumors of Punk's arrival during tonight’s NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, comparing the hype of it to rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ debut.

“I think that was the most anticipated debut in Chicago until Friday when, presumably, CM Punk shows up on AEW."

Nothing is concrete or for sure with the CM Punk situation, but it trickling into other entertainment avenues is definitely a good sign for the pro wrestling industry if it does turn out to be true.

