Jungle Boy on AEW: "I'm glad I got in when I did."

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were of AEW's initial batch of signed wrestlers and have become a staple of their programming.

It feels almost every week there’s something new or someone new popping up. And it’s really a wild, wild time. I feel years from now we’ll look back on this and say it was a crazy time. But I think it’s exciting, because every new person opens up a whole new book of opportunities. I don’t know, it’s really cool to be a part of it.”

“It feels kind of wild. I’m glad I got in when I did, because I’ve been there kind of since the beginning. You know the past year’s been strange, with everything that went on. I feel like since the people have been back for the last couple of months, everything’s just kind of exploded. And there’s all this new growth after a weird year. So it’s been real cool and it feels like an exciting time to be not only part of this, but a part of wrestling as a whole.

Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about being an AEW Original.

» More News From This Feed

Two Top Stars Pulled From WWE Live Event

Untelevised WWE events are usually a great way to see your favorite stars, but as the old saying goes, sometimes card is subject to change. While Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were advertised for the[...] Aug 15 - Untelevised WWE events are usually a great way to see your favorite stars, but as the old saying goes, sometimes card is subject to change. While Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were advertised for the[...]

WWE Live Event Results [8/14/2021]

In a live event that was opened by "Good Morning Charlotte" host Kaci Jones announcing that WWE would be returning to Charlotte, NC for the New Years Eve edition of SmackDown, here are your house show[...] Aug 15 - In a live event that was opened by "Good Morning Charlotte" host Kaci Jones announcing that WWE would be returning to Charlotte, NC for the New Years Eve edition of SmackDown, here are your house show[...]

CM Punk AEW Rumors Referenced On NFL Television

The possibility of CM Punk debuting in AEW has even affected the world of football. Adam Rank mentioned the rumors of Punk's arrival during tonight’s NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bear[...] Aug 15 - The possibility of CM Punk debuting in AEW has even affected the world of football. Adam Rank mentioned the rumors of Punk's arrival during tonight’s NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bear[...]

Jungle Boy on AEW: "I'm glad I got in when I did."

Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about being an AEW Original. “It feels kind of wild. I’m glad I got in when I did, because I’ve been there[...] Aug 15 - Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about being an AEW Original. “It feels kind of wild. I’m glad I got in when I did, because I’ve been there[...]

Roman Reigns Reveals Stephanie McMahon's Reaction To Getting Speared At WrestleMania 32

Roman Reigns sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed the dream match people have of seeing The Tribal Chief take on his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. “Well, I thi[...] Aug 15 - Roman Reigns sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed the dream match people have of seeing The Tribal Chief take on his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. “Well, I thi[...]

NJPW Set To Return To California

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing their return to California for two shows during this upcoming November. NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY Fans at the Torch at L.A. Coliseu[...] Aug 15 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing their return to California for two shows during this upcoming November. NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY Fans at the Torch at L.A. Coliseu[...]

Will Ospreay Returns At NJPW Resurgence

At NJPW Resurgence, Will Ospreay made his long awaited return to the promotion. Ospreay announced he has been medically cleared to compete again following his neck injury, before teasing his entry in[...] Aug 15 - At NJPW Resurgence, Will Ospreay made his long awaited return to the promotion. Ospreay announced he has been medically cleared to compete again following his neck injury, before teasing his entry in[...]

Ric Flair Shows Up At TripleMania XXIX, Delivers Chops To Kenny Omega

During the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleMania XXIX, the legendary Ric Flair arrived in the corner of Andrade El Idolo to aid him in his match against current champion Kenny Omega. Omega succe[...] Aug 15 - During the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleMania XXIX, the legendary Ric Flair arrived in the corner of Andrade El Idolo to aid him in his match against current champion Kenny Omega. Omega succe[...]

WWE’s Big Announcement At Live Show In Charlotte Revealed

FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones tweeted earlier that WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. She tweeted, "Happy Friday! Exci[...] Aug 14 - FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones tweeted earlier that WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. She tweeted, "Happy Friday! Exci[...]

Former WWE Superstar Says LGBTQ Needs Better Representation In Pro Wrestling

During a recent interview with Forbes, Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) discussed LGBTQ representation in pro wrestling and the world that needs to be done. Highlights below: Tho[...] Aug 14 - During a recent interview with Forbes, Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) discussed LGBTQ representation in pro wrestling and the world that needs to be done. Highlights below: Tho[...]

Dark Match For Monday’s RAW, New John Cena and Roman Reigns Emojis

- The website for the AT&T Center has revealed the dark match for Monday’s RAW TV tapings in San Antonio, Texas. It will feature Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. - [...] Aug 14 - - The website for the AT&T Center has revealed the dark match for Monday’s RAW TV tapings in San Antonio, Texas. It will feature Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. - [...]

Bobby Lashley Reveals His Top 5 Dream Opponents

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's interview on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network. In a preview for the show, WWE has released Lashley revealing his Top 5 Dream Opponents, whi[...] Aug 14 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's interview on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network. In a preview for the show, WWE has released Lashley revealing his Top 5 Dream Opponents, whi[...]

WCW Clash of the Champions Events Migrated to Peacock

PWInsider is reporting that Peacock has finished adding all the WCW Clash of the Champions shows to its streaming platforms. In the last week, they have also added WWE PlayBack content. Additionally,[...] Aug 14 - PWInsider is reporting that Peacock has finished adding all the WCW Clash of the Champions shows to its streaming platforms. In the last week, they have also added WWE PlayBack content. Additionally,[...]

EC3 Displays Impressive Physique During Bodybuilding Competition

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took part in a bodybuilding competition, displaying an impressive physique. Here is what he posted about the competition: You step into the lair of the #DementedNar[...] Aug 14 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took part in a bodybuilding competition, displaying an impressive physique. Here is what he posted about the competition: You step into the lair of the #DementedNar[...]

The Significance of Christian Cage's IMPACT Wrestling World Title Win (It's a Bigger Deal Than You Might Realize)

As I was watching the premier episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage program, the show kicked off with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match. Kenny Omega, who is considered to be quite possi[...] Aug 14 - As I was watching the premier episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage program, the show kicked off with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match. Kenny Omega, who is considered to be quite possi[...]

Former TNA President Dixie Carter Reacts To Christian Cage's Big Win

On Friday's debut episode of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship against Christian Cage, in a surprising upset Cage emerged victorious. Former TNA President Dixie Carter h[...] Aug 14 - On Friday's debut episode of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship against Christian Cage, in a surprising upset Cage emerged victorious. Former TNA President Dixie Carter h[...]

John Cena Posts Photo Of CM Punk Following SmackDown

As reported last night, John Cena made a reference to CM Punk’s Money in the Bank 2011 WWE Title win during a segment with Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown. Cena told Reigns: "I’m[...] Aug 14 - As reported last night, John Cena made a reference to CM Punk’s Money in the Bank 2011 WWE Title win during a segment with Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown. Cena told Reigns: "I’m[...]

Mercedes Martinez To Challenge For IMPACT Knockouts Title

The first post-WWE appearance of former NXT star Mercedes Martinez has been announced. Martinez will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at the October 16 WrestlePro event[...] Aug 14 - The first post-WWE appearance of former NXT star Mercedes Martinez has been announced. Martinez will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at the October 16 WrestlePro event[...]

Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam 2021 Pay-Per-View

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, below is the updated card for the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV which takes place on Saturday, August 21st in Las Vegas at Allegiant stadium. Universal ChampionshipRoman R[...] Aug 14 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, below is the updated card for the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV which takes place on Saturday, August 21st in Las Vegas at Allegiant stadium. Universal ChampionshipRoman R[...]

WWE Almost Purchased Mexican CMLL Promotion A Few Years Ago

WWE almost purchased the CMLL promotion a few years ago. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE wanted to get in on the Mexican wrestling scene but the deal ultimately[...] Aug 14 - WWE almost purchased the CMLL promotion a few years ago. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE wanted to get in on the Mexican wrestling scene but the deal ultimately[...]

Kenny Omega Reacts To Losing The IMPACT World Title On AEW Rampage

As seen on Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. It goes without saying Omega is upset with his loss last night, and followi[...] Aug 14 - As seen on Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. It goes without saying Omega is upset with his loss last night, and followi[...]

Tony Khan Tells Fans Next Week's AEW Rampage Will Be 'Historic'

AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso following last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. Khan on Friday's debut of Rampage on TNT:[...] Aug 14 - AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso following last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. Khan on Friday's debut of Rampage on TNT:[...]

WWE Set To Make A Big Announcement Tonight

WWE is set to make a big announcement during tonight’s Supershow at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be non-televised, but it will be hosted by FOX 46 anch[...] Aug 14 - WWE is set to make a big announcement during tonight’s Supershow at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be non-televised, but it will be hosted by FOX 46 anch[...]

Big Things Set For Final WWE RAW Before SummerSlam

WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, which will be the final go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam next Saturday. Randy Orton is set for singles acti[...] Aug 14 - WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, which will be the final go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam next Saturday. Randy Orton is set for singles acti[...]