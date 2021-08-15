WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Roman Reigns Reveals Stephanie McMahon's Reaction To Getting Speared At WrestleMania 32
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 15, 2021
Roman Reigns sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed the dream match people have of seeing The Tribal Chief take on his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
“Well, I think we have a critical ingredient to throw back into the bowl of sports entertainment, but I’ll leave you with this question, do we do it now, or do we wait till we’re in his backyard of Hollywood.
It adds to the narrative, adds another dynamic to speculate on. I think, obviously, AT&T Stadium, Dallas, home of the Cowboys, 100,000 plus fans could be in attendance, that’s obviously an awesome scenario, but So-Fi Stadium, brand new facility out there in LA, that makes quite the argument in its own right.”
Reigns also spoke about when he speared Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 32.
“She took it like a champ. She did a great job, and I didn’t really pull any of the physicality out.
She took a full-on spear, and that’s how you should do it in the main event of WrestleMania. She was obviously a little bit sore and not very happy about that, but I think everybody after a main event of a WrestleMania is ecstatic of going through that process, and the adrenaline rush of the performance and then also celebrating a phenomenal moment with the live audience, everybody watching at home.
It was one of those things that I think she got over really quickly and enjoyed the success of being a part of that main event with her husband, Triple H. And then also I think, for her to be a part of that performance with her own father watching on, Vince McMahon, and seeing this whole spectacle go down and watching her be a part of the greatest live event in entertainment history, it was a special moment, I think for everybody. I’ll say she wasn’t ecstatic, but I think she was happy with the moment, to be a part of that”