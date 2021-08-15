Roman Reigns Reveals Stephanie McMahon's Reaction To Getting Speared At WrestleMania 32

Roman Reigns sat down with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed the dream match people have of seeing The Tribal Chief take on his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

“Well, I think we have a critical ingredient to throw back into the bowl of sports entertainment, but I’ll leave you with this question, do we do it now, or do we wait till we’re in his backyard of Hollywood. It adds to the narrative, adds another dynamic to speculate on. I think, obviously, AT&T Stadium, Dallas, home of the Cowboys, 100,000 plus fans could be in attendance, that’s obviously an awesome scenario, but So-Fi Stadium, brand new facility out there in LA, that makes quite the argument in its own right.”

Reigns also spoke about when he speared Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 32.