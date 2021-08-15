Will Ospreay Returns At NJPW Resurgence

At NJPW Resurgence, Will Ospreay made his long awaited return to the promotion.

Ospreay announced he has been medically cleared to compete again following his neck injury, before teasing his entry in the G1 Tournament. He then followed up by saying he wouldn't actually compete in it.

Ospreay revealed frustrations with being stripped of the NJPW World Heavyweight Championship due to his four month absence, pointing out that Jon Moxley spent a year out of action and still got to hold onto the NJPW United States Championship.

He also referred to Shingo Takagi as the "interim champion" and cut a heel promo asserting his upcoming path to reclaiming his gold.