Ric Flair and Kenny Omega in the same ring holy shit🤯 #TriplemaniaXXIX pic.twitter.com/sAQjXw1grz

Idolo is currently engaged to Charlotte Flair, Ric's daughter.

Omega successfully retained the championship, but not before taking some of Flair's patented chops.

During the AAA Mega Championship match at TripleMania XXIX, the legendary Ric Flair arrived in the corner of Andrade El Idolo to aid him in his match against current champion Kenny Omega.

Ric Flair Shows Up At TripleMania XXIX, Delivers Chops To Kenny Omega

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [8/13] Quick Results

On a show that opened with John Cena and Roman Reigns exchanging harsh words with each other, this is your quick results for last night's WWE Friday N[...] Aug 14 - On a show that opened with John Cena and Roman Reigns exchanging harsh words with each other, this is your quick results for last night's WWE Friday N[...]

AEW Rampage Debut Results (August 13th 2021)

AEW had their 4th show of the week tonight as the long awaited hour known as AEW Rampage finally hit our screens. The show was originally announced wa[...] Aug 13 - AEW had their 4th show of the week tonight as the long awaited hour known as AEW Rampage finally hit our screens. The show was originally announced wa[...]

Britt Baker Wins In Home State To Close AEW Rampage Debut Episode

Britt Baker got the huge reaction in Pittsburgh tonight (August 13th) after she defeated Red Velvet to retain her AEW Womens World Championship in her[...] Aug 13 - Britt Baker got the huge reaction in Pittsburgh tonight (August 13th) after she defeated Red Velvet to retain her AEW Womens World Championship in her[...]

Fuego Del Sol Is All Elite

Despite losing tonight, Fuego Del Sol has been signed to the AEW Roster. Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara came out to announce the news live on AEW Rampag[...] Aug 13 - Despite losing tonight, Fuego Del Sol has been signed to the AEW Roster. Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara came out to announce the news live on AEW Rampag[...]

Miro Defeats Fuego Del Sol in TNT Championship Defence

In what will come as a shock to nobody, Miro beat Fuego Del Sol on the debut of AEW Rampage tonight (August 13th). The match was quick with FUego atta[...] Aug 13 - In what will come as a shock to nobody, Miro beat Fuego Del Sol on the debut of AEW Rampage tonight (August 13th). The match was quick with FUego atta[...]