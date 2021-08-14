WWE’s Big Announcement At Live Show In Charlotte Revealed
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2021
FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones tweeted earlier that WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
She tweeted, "Happy Friday! Exciting weekend ahead. I’m cohosting the @WWE Supershow pre-show for @FOX46News with @ByronSaxton tomorrow at the Spectrum Center. WE HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE QUEEN CITY!"
The announcement has been revealed to be a special New Year’s Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX which will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
https://wrestlr.me/69732/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 14
Aug 14 - FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones tweeted earlier that WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte,[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - During a recent interview with Forbes, Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) discussed LGBTQ representation in pro wrestling and the wo[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - - The website for the AT&T Center has revealed the dark match for Monday’s RAW TV tapings in San Antonio, Texas. It will feature Bobby Lashl[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's interview on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network. In a preview for the show, WWE has release[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - PWInsider is reporting that Peacock has finished adding all the WCW Clash of the Champions shows to its streaming platforms. In the last week, they ha[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took part in a bodybuilding competition, displaying an impressive physique. Here is what he posted about the compet[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - As I was watching the premier episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage program, the show kicked off with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - On Friday's debut episode of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship against Christian Cage, in a surprising upset Cage emerge[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - As reported last night, John Cena made a reference to CM Punk’s Money in the Bank 2011 WWE Title win during a segment with Roman Reigns on Frida[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - The first post-WWE appearance of former NXT star Mercedes Martinez has been announced. Martinez will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockou[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, below is the updated card for the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV which takes place on Saturday, August 21st in Las Vegas at[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE almost purchased the CMLL promotion a few years ago. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE wanted to get in on t[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - As seen on Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. It goes without saying Om[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso following last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE is set to make a big announcement during tonight’s Supershow at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be non-tel[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, which will be the final go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam next Sa[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - A photo has surfaced of former ECW originals Tommy Dreamer, Shane Douglas, Jerry Lynn, Jeff Jones, and Taz together backstage at Friday's AEW Rampage [...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: Christian Cage Returns To The IMPACT Zone This Monday & Tuesday, August 16-17 In Nashville, Tennessee New[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - On a show that opened with John Cena and Roman Reigns exchanging harsh words with each other, this is your quick results for last night's WWE Friday N[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - AEW had their 4th show of the week tonight as the long awaited hour known as AEW Rampage finally hit our screens. The show was originally announced wa[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - Britt Baker got the huge reaction in Pittsburgh tonight (August 13th) after she defeated Red Velvet to retain her AEW Womens World Championship in her[...]
Aug 13 Fuego Del Sol Is All Elite Despite losing tonight, Fuego Del Sol has been signed to the AEW Roster. Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara came out to announce the news live on AEW Rampag[...]
Aug 13 - Despite losing tonight, Fuego Del Sol has been signed to the AEW Roster. Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara came out to announce the news live on AEW Rampag[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - In what will come as a shock to nobody, Miro beat Fuego Del Sol on the debut of AEW Rampage tonight (August 13th). The match was quick with FUego atta[...]
Aug 13 Major Shock To Kick Off AEW Rampage AEW Rampage kicked off its debut show with an Impact World Championship match tonight (August 13th). Christian cage defeated Kenny Omega in one of the[...]
Aug 13 - AEW Rampage kicked off its debut show with an Impact World Championship match tonight (August 13th). Christian cage defeated Kenny Omega in one of the[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown on FOX. Nakamura had Rick BOOGS with him, and he tr[...]