WWE’s Big Announcement At Live Show In Charlotte Revealed

FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones tweeted earlier that WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She tweeted, "Happy Friday! Exciting weekend ahead. I’m cohosting the @WWE Supershow pre-show for @FOX46News with @ByronSaxton tomorrow at the Spectrum Center. WE HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE QUEEN CITY!"

The announcement has been revealed to be a special New Year’s Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX which will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.