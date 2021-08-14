Former WWE Superstar Says LGBTQ Needs Better Representation In Pro Wrestling

During a recent interview with Forbes, Former WWE Superstar Darren Young (Fred Rosser) discussed LGBTQ representation in pro wrestling and the world that needs to be done.

Highlights below:

Thoughts on Ren Narita:

“He’s 22 or 23. I’m 37, going to be 38 November 2. He’s young. He’s young and he’s dumb and he’s got a lot to learn and he’s going to find out at Resurgence and beyond that ‘Mr. No Days Off’ isn’t a gimmick it’s a lifestyle. A constant grind and struggle. It’s gonna be a dog fight.”

On rooting for Japan during the 2020 Olympics:

“I was watching the Olympics with my family and they were always rooting for the U.S.—I was always rooting for Japan. My family would always say, ‘Why are you rooting for Japan?’ Because Japan was the first to put me on the marquee before WWE did. So it’s me, myself and I at this point in my career. New Japan brought me in so I must deliver, I’m going to deliver and the best is yet to come for me.”

On LGTBQ representation in pro wrestling:

“There’s a lot of work to go. We need more reps, we need more reps at representation, we need more athletes speaking out. Being the first openly gay WWE Superstar, I have a duty to instill confidence in our youth and to lead by example. I’m not a social media type of person where I just talk about it, I go to the school before the pandemic, I speak to fifth graders, I speak to organizations like Viacom, I work with organizations like the Covenant House in LA that deals with LGBTQ homeless youth—42% of it—so I’m always grinding away. I’m not a doctor, I’m not a psychiatrist but I am a friend. That’s why I call myself the Suntan Superman. I’ve got to be a support system, a beacon of hope for not only the LGBTQ, not only the African-American, not only the Asian community but all communities.”