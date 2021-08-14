Dark Match For Monday’s RAW, New John Cena and Roman Reigns Emojis

- The website for the AT&T Center has revealed the dark match for Monday’s RAW TV tapings in San Antonio, Texas. It will feature Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

- The official WWE website has announced that Twitter has released new Roman Reigns and John Cena emojis for WWE SummerSlam.

You can check out the official announcement below:

"Twitter unveils custom Roman Reigns and John Cena emojis for SummerSlam

Are you #TeamRoman or #TeamCena?

The WWE Universe can now draw their battle lines on Twitter with custom emojis ahead of Roman Reigns and John Cena’s epic Universal Title showdown at SummerSlam. Fans can automatically generate the emojis on Twitter by using the hashtags."