EC3 Displays Impressive Physique During Bodybuilding Competition

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took part in a bodybuilding competition, displaying an impressive physique.

Here is what he posted about the competition:

You step into the lair of the #DementedNarcissist.⁣

⁣

A world where society is obsessed with the #superficial.⁣

⁣

You understand men look at women, and men look at men, and women look at men, and women look at other women. ⁣

⁣

Examining. Objectifying. #DarwinianImpulses.⁣

⁣

Envy. Lust. Wrath. #DeadlySins⁣

⁣

Make-up cover blemishes. ⁣

Fake tanner accentuates form.⁣

Potions, Powders, and Processed food are precision timed.⁣

Oils, sprays, gels and a variety of toxic chemicals are spread strategically on the bodies largest organ (skin) to emphasize definition.⁣

⁣

You angle correct, the lighting hits right. You manipulate the #authorities whom #judge whether you “#win” or you “#lose.”⁣

⁣

#PICTURES!⁣

#VIDEOS!⁣

Trim, edit, filter, properly tag, highlight just right.⁣

⁣

Your #socialmedia gains #content!⁣

⁣

Likes. Comments. Shares. #FOLLOWERS.⁣

⁣

#Dopamine is the most addictive drug.⁣

⁣

Find the right quote to plagiarize. Proclaim your diligence and hard work for the world to see.⁣

⁣

Congratulations. ⁣

You are the #HERO of your #STORY!⁣

⁣

But deep down you know…………..⁣

⁣

#ControlYourNarrative⁣

#FreeEC3 #ec3⁣

⁣

#esotericcaptions #bodybuilding #vanity #classicphysique #NPC #npcbodybuilding⁣

⁣

#FREETHENARRATIVE