EC3 Displays Impressive Physique During Bodybuilding Competition
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2021
Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took part in a bodybuilding competition, displaying an impressive physique.
Here is what he posted about the competition:
You step into the lair of the #DementedNarcissist. A world where society is obsessed with the #superficial. You understand men look at women, and men look at men, and women look at men, and women look at other women. Examining. Objectifying. #DarwinianImpulses. Envy. Lust. Wrath. #DeadlySins Make-up cover blemishes. Fake tanner accentuates form. Potions, Powders, and Processed food are precision timed. Oils, sprays, gels and a variety of toxic chemicals are spread strategically on the bodies largest organ (skin) to emphasize definition. You angle correct, the lighting hits right. You manipulate the #authorities whom #judge whether you “#win” or you “#lose.” #PICTURES! #VIDEOS! Trim, edit, filter, properly tag, highlight just right. Your #socialmedia gains #content! Likes. Comments. Shares. #FOLLOWERS. #Dopamine is the most addictive drug. Find the right quote to plagiarize. Proclaim your diligence and hard work for the world to see. Congratulations. You are the #HERO of your #STORY! But deep down you know………….. #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3 #ec3 #esotericcaptions #bodybuilding #vanity #classicphysique #NPC #npcbodybuilding #FREETHENARRATIVE