Aug 14
Bobby Lashley Reveals His Top 5 Dream Opponents WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's interview on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network. In a preview for the show, WWE has released Lashley revealing his Top 5 Dream Opponents, whi[...]
Aug 14
Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam 2021 Pay-Per-View Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, below is the updated card for the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV which takes place on Saturday, August 21st in Las Vegas at Allegiant stadium. Universal ChampionshipRoman R[...]
Aug 14
WWE Set To Make A Big Announcement Tonight WWE is set to make a big announcement during tonight’s Supershow at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be non-televised, but it will be hosted by FOX 46 anch[...]
Aug 14
WWE Friday Night SmackDown [8/13] Quick Results On a show that opened with John Cena and Roman Reigns exchanging harsh words with each other, this is your quick results for last night's WWE Friday Night SmackDown. King Nakamura def. Apoll[...]
Aug 13
AEW Rampage Debut Results (August 13th 2021) AEW had their 4th show of the week tonight as the long awaited hour known as AEW Rampage finally hit our screens. The show was originally announced way back in January 2020 when AEW signed their new e[...]
Aug 13
Fuego Del Sol Is All Elite Despite losing tonight, Fuego Del Sol has been signed to the AEW Roster. Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara came out to announce the news live on AEW Rampage. Dream do come true! Welcome to the team&hell[...]
Aug 13
Major Shock To Kick Off AEW Rampage AEW Rampage kicked off its debut show with an Impact World Championship match tonight (August 13th). Christian cage defeated Kenny Omega in one of the most shocking upsets of the year to claim his fir[...]
Aug 13
John Cena Threatens To Pull A CM Punk At SummerSlam John Cena opened tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and it didn't take long for things to get interesting. Cena called Reigns a d**khead and he is the only one who can shut him up. Cena went[...]
