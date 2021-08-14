Kenny Omega Reacts To Losing The IMPACT World Title On AEW Rampage

As seen on Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

It goes without saying Omega is upset with his loss last night, and following the live debut broadcast, he tweeted: "Not a cheerful ride to the airport. Baggage is light and I feel so cheated and disrespected. You’re all on notice. I’m taking this personally."

Kenny Omega and Christian Cage will meet again later next month at AEW All Out 2021 on September 5 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. During that event, Omega will defend his AEW World Championship against Cage.