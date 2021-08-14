PHOTO: ECW Originals Reunion Backstage At AEW Rampage

Douglas was visiting friends at the event as he lives in the Pittsburgh area. Dreamer was reportedly backstage with IMPACT management, including Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

A photo has surfaced of former ECW originals Tommy Dreamer, Shane Douglas, Jerry Lynn, Jeff Jones, and Taz together backstage at Friday's AEW Rampage at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Former TNA President Dixie Carter Reacts To Christian Cage's Big Win

On Friday's debut episode of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship against Christian Cage, in a surprising upset Cage emerged victorious. Former TNA President Dixie Carter h[...] Aug 14 - On Friday's debut episode of AEW Rampage, Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship against Christian Cage, in a surprising upset Cage emerged victorious. Former TNA President Dixie Carter h[...]

John Cena Posts Photo Of CM Punk Following SmackDown

As reported last night, John Cena made a reference to CM Punk’s Money in the Bank 2011 WWE Title win during a segment with Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown. Cena told Reigns: "I’m[...] Aug 14 - As reported last night, John Cena made a reference to CM Punk’s Money in the Bank 2011 WWE Title win during a segment with Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown. Cena told Reigns: "I’m[...]

Mercedes Martinez To Challenge For IMPACT Knockouts Title

The first post-WWE appearance of former NXT star Mercedes Martinez has been announced. Martinez will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at the October 16 WrestlePro event[...] Aug 14 - The first post-WWE appearance of former NXT star Mercedes Martinez has been announced. Martinez will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at the October 16 WrestlePro event[...]

Update Card For WWE SummerSlam 2021 Pay-Per-View

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, below is the updated card for the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV which takes place on Saturday, August 21st in Las Vegas at Allegiant stadium. Universal ChampionshipRoman R[...] Aug 14 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, below is the updated card for the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV which takes place on Saturday, August 21st in Las Vegas at Allegiant stadium. Universal ChampionshipRoman R[...]

WWE Almost Purchased Mexican CMLL Promotion A Few Years Ago

WWE almost purchased the CMLL promotion a few years ago. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE wanted to get in on the Mexican wrestling scene but the deal ultimately[...] Aug 14 - WWE almost purchased the CMLL promotion a few years ago. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE wanted to get in on the Mexican wrestling scene but the deal ultimately[...]

Kenny Omega Reacts To Losing The IMPACT World Title On AEW Rampage

As seen on Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. It goes without saying Omega is upset with his loss last night, and followi[...] Aug 14 - As seen on Friday's AEW Rampage on TNT, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. It goes without saying Omega is upset with his loss last night, and followi[...]

Tony Khan Tells Fans Next Week's AEW Rampage Will Be 'Historic'

AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso following last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. Khan on Friday's debut of Rampage on TNT:[...] Aug 14 - AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso following last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. Khan on Friday's debut of Rampage on TNT:[...]

WWE Set To Make A Big Announcement Tonight

WWE is set to make a big announcement during tonight’s Supershow at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be non-televised, but it will be hosted by FOX 46 anch[...] Aug 14 - WWE is set to make a big announcement during tonight’s Supershow at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will be non-televised, but it will be hosted by FOX 46 anch[...]

Big Things Set For Final WWE RAW Before SummerSlam

WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, which will be the final go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam next Saturday. Randy Orton is set for singles acti[...] Aug 14 - WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, which will be the final go-home episode ahead of SummerSlam next Saturday. Randy Orton is set for singles acti[...]

PHOTO: ECW Originals Reunion Backstage At AEW Rampage

Christian Cage Set To Appear At Upcoming IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: Christian Cage Returns To The IMPACT Zone This Monday & Tuesday, August 16-17 In Nashville, Tennessee New IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage wi[...] Aug 14 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: Christian Cage Returns To The IMPACT Zone This Monday & Tuesday, August 16-17 In Nashville, Tennessee New IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage wi[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [8/13] Quick Results

On a show that opened with John Cena and Roman Reigns exchanging harsh words with each other, this is your quick results for last night's WWE Friday Night SmackDown. King Nakamura def. Apoll[...] Aug 14 - On a show that opened with John Cena and Roman Reigns exchanging harsh words with each other, this is your quick results for last night's WWE Friday Night SmackDown. King Nakamura def. Apoll[...]

AEW Rampage Debut Results (August 13th 2021)

AEW had their 4th show of the week tonight as the long awaited hour known as AEW Rampage finally hit our screens. The show was originally announced way back in January 2020 when AEW signed their new e[...] Aug 13 - AEW had their 4th show of the week tonight as the long awaited hour known as AEW Rampage finally hit our screens. The show was originally announced way back in January 2020 when AEW signed their new e[...]

Britt Baker Wins In Home State To Close AEW Rampage Debut Episode

Britt Baker got the huge reaction in Pittsburgh tonight (August 13th) after she defeated Red Velvet to retain her AEW Womens World Championship in her home state. Baker, born in Punxsutawney, had the[...] Aug 13 - Britt Baker got the huge reaction in Pittsburgh tonight (August 13th) after she defeated Red Velvet to retain her AEW Womens World Championship in her home state. Baker, born in Punxsutawney, had the[...]

Fuego Del Sol Is All Elite

Despite losing tonight, Fuego Del Sol has been signed to the AEW Roster. Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara came out to announce the news live on AEW Rampage. Dream do come true! Welcome to the team&hell[...] Aug 13 - Despite losing tonight, Fuego Del Sol has been signed to the AEW Roster. Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara came out to announce the news live on AEW Rampage. Dream do come true! Welcome to the team&hell[...]

Miro Defeats Fuego Del Sol in TNT Championship Defence

In what will come as a shock to nobody, Miro beat Fuego Del Sol on the debut of AEW Rampage tonight (August 13th). The match was quick with FUego attacking before the bell only to be destroyed by Miro[...] Aug 13 - In what will come as a shock to nobody, Miro beat Fuego Del Sol on the debut of AEW Rampage tonight (August 13th). The match was quick with FUego attacking before the bell only to be destroyed by Miro[...]

Major Shock To Kick Off AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage kicked off its debut show with an Impact World Championship match tonight (August 13th). Christian cage defeated Kenny Omega in one of the most shocking upsets of the year to claim his fir[...] Aug 13 - AEW Rampage kicked off its debut show with an Impact World Championship match tonight (August 13th). Christian cage defeated Kenny Omega in one of the most shocking upsets of the year to claim his fir[...]

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned On SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown on FOX. Nakamura had Rick BOOGS with him, and he tried to interfere to ensure Azeez wasn’t help[...] Aug 13 - Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown on FOX. Nakamura had Rick BOOGS with him, and he tried to interfere to ensure Azeez wasn’t help[...]

John Cena Threatens To Pull A CM Punk At SummerSlam

John Cena opened tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and it didn't take long for things to get interesting. Cena called Reigns a d**khead and he is the only one who can shut him up. Cena went[...] Aug 13 - John Cena opened tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and it didn't take long for things to get interesting. Cena called Reigns a d**khead and he is the only one who can shut him up. Cena went[...]

Will Ospreay On Wrestling AJ Styles: "A tear rolled down my eye."

Will Ospreay sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on The Indies podcast, and discussed the advice he got from AJ Styles. "I say to people, 'Don't get advice from everyone because everyone is di[...] Aug 13 - Will Ospreay sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on The Indies podcast, and discussed the advice he got from AJ Styles. "I say to people, 'Don't get advice from everyone because everyone is di[...]

205 Live To No Longer Exclusively Host Cruiserweight Action

WWE has released an official preview for 205 Live tonight, with an added note that may catch many fans off guard. "The purple brand will now occasionally play host to matches where one or multiple [...] Aug 13 - WWE has released an official preview for 205 Live tonight, with an added note that may catch many fans off guard. "The purple brand will now occasionally play host to matches where one or multiple [...]

Adam Page Comments On His Hiatus From AEW Television

As previously reported, AEW star Adam Page has taken some time off television in advance of his wife giving birth to their firstborn. Page thanked fans for respecting his privacy while he takes[...] Aug 13 - As previously reported, AEW star Adam Page has taken some time off television in advance of his wife giving birth to their firstborn. Page thanked fans for respecting his privacy while he takes[...]

Goldberg/Lashley Match Has Oldest Combined Wrestler Ages For WWE Title Match Since 2001

The upcoming match between Bill Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam holds an interesting distinction. With Goldberg being 54 years old and Bobby Lashley being 45 years old, this match is apparen[...] Aug 13 - The upcoming match between Bill Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam holds an interesting distinction. With Goldberg being 54 years old and Bobby Lashley being 45 years old, this match is apparen[...]

Jungle Boy Praises Christian Cage, Explains Similarities In Personality

During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jungle Boy spoke fondly of his newfound TV ally Christian Cage. "It came about organically. It wasn't in the books, I don't think. We were[...] Aug 13 - During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jungle Boy spoke fondly of his newfound TV ally Christian Cage. "It came about organically. It wasn't in the books, I don't think. We were[...]