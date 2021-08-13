New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned On SmackDown

Crews won the title at WrestleMania. This is Nakamura’s second reign as the IC Champion.

Nakamura had Rick BOOGS with him, and he tried to interfere to ensure Azeez wasn’t helping Crews with dirty tricks. The referee ultimately threw them both out.

AEW Rampage Debut Results (August 13th 2021)

AEW had their 4th show of the week tonight as the long awaited hour known as AEW Rampage finally hit our screens. The show was originally announced way back in January 2020 when AEW signed their new e[...] Aug 13 - AEW had their 4th show of the week tonight as the long awaited hour known as AEW Rampage finally hit our screens. The show was originally announced way back in January 2020 when AEW signed their new e[...]

Britt Baker Wins In Home State To Close AEW Rampage Debut Episode

Britt Baker got the huge reaction in Pittsburgh tonight (August 13th) after she defeated Red Velvet to retain her AEW Womens World Championship in her home state. Baker, born in Punxsutawney, had the[...] Aug 13 - Britt Baker got the huge reaction in Pittsburgh tonight (August 13th) after she defeated Red Velvet to retain her AEW Womens World Championship in her home state. Baker, born in Punxsutawney, had the[...]

Fuego Del Sol Is All Elite

Despite losing tonight, Fuego Del Sol has been signed to the AEW Roster. Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara came out to announce the news live on AEW Rampage. Dream do come true! Welcome to the team&hell[...] Aug 13 - Despite losing tonight, Fuego Del Sol has been signed to the AEW Roster. Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara came out to announce the news live on AEW Rampage. Dream do come true! Welcome to the team&hell[...]

Miro Defeats Fuego Del Sol in TNT Championship Defence

In what will come as a shock to nobody, Miro beat Fuego Del Sol on the debut of AEW Rampage tonight (August 13th). The match was quick with FUego attacking before the bell only to be destroyed by Miro[...] Aug 13 - In what will come as a shock to nobody, Miro beat Fuego Del Sol on the debut of AEW Rampage tonight (August 13th). The match was quick with FUego attacking before the bell only to be destroyed by Miro[...]

Major Shock To Kick Off AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage kicked off its debut show with an Impact World Championship match tonight (August 13th). Christian cage defeated Kenny Omega in one of the most shocking upsets of the year to claim his fir[...] Aug 13 - AEW Rampage kicked off its debut show with an Impact World Championship match tonight (August 13th). Christian cage defeated Kenny Omega in one of the most shocking upsets of the year to claim his fir[...]

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned On SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown on FOX. Nakamura had Rick BOOGS with him, and he tried to interfere to ensure Azeez wasn’t help[...] Aug 13 - Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown on FOX. Nakamura had Rick BOOGS with him, and he tried to interfere to ensure Azeez wasn’t help[...]

John Cena Threatens To Pull A CM Punk At SummerSlam

John Cena opened tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and it didn't take long for things to get interesting. Cena called Reigns a d**khead and he is the only one who can shut him up. Cena went[...] Aug 13 - John Cena opened tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and it didn't take long for things to get interesting. Cena called Reigns a d**khead and he is the only one who can shut him up. Cena went[...]

Will Ospreay On Wrestling AJ Styles: "A tear rolled down my eye."

Will Ospreay sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on The Indies podcast, and discussed the advice he got from AJ Styles. "I say to people, 'Don't get advice from everyone because everyone is di[...] Aug 13 - Will Ospreay sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on The Indies podcast, and discussed the advice he got from AJ Styles. "I say to people, 'Don't get advice from everyone because everyone is di[...]

205 Live To No Longer Exclusively Host Cruiserweight Action

WWE has released an official preview for 205 Live tonight, with an added note that may catch many fans off guard. "The purple brand will now occasionally play host to matches where one or multiple [...] Aug 13 - WWE has released an official preview for 205 Live tonight, with an added note that may catch many fans off guard. "The purple brand will now occasionally play host to matches where one or multiple [...]

Adam Page Comments On His Hiatus From AEW Television

As previously reported, AEW star Adam Page has taken some time off television in advance of his wife giving birth to their firstborn. Page thanked fans for respecting his privacy while he takes[...] Aug 13 - As previously reported, AEW star Adam Page has taken some time off television in advance of his wife giving birth to their firstborn. Page thanked fans for respecting his privacy while he takes[...]

Goldberg/Lashley Match Has Oldest Combined Wrestler Ages For WWE Title Match Since 2001

The upcoming match between Bill Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam holds an interesting distinction. With Goldberg being 54 years old and Bobby Lashley being 45 years old, this match is apparen[...] Aug 13 - The upcoming match between Bill Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam holds an interesting distinction. With Goldberg being 54 years old and Bobby Lashley being 45 years old, this match is apparen[...]

Jungle Boy Praises Christian Cage, Explains Similarities In Personality

During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jungle Boy spoke fondly of his newfound TV ally Christian Cage. "It came about organically. It wasn't in the books, I don't think. We were[...] Aug 13 - During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jungle Boy spoke fondly of his newfound TV ally Christian Cage. "It came about organically. It wasn't in the books, I don't think. We were[...]

AEW Rampage Lineup: The Card For Tonight's Premiere Episode

AEW Rampage debuts with episode one of their weekly television broadcast tonight. The premiere episode will emanate live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. The following card is[...] Aug 13 - AEW Rampage debuts with episode one of their weekly television broadcast tonight. The premiere episode will emanate live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. The following card is[...]

Tony Khan Always Wanted To Use Free Agents To Elevate Pro Wrestling Industry

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan explained why he always wanted to use free agency to get people interested in professional wrestling. "The amount of interest in professional wr[...] Aug 13 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan explained why he always wanted to use free agency to get people interested in professional wrestling. "The amount of interest in professional wr[...]

King of the Ring Might Be Returning In October

It is being reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast that WWE is planning on reviving the ever popular King of the Ring tournament in October, with the finals set to take place in Saudi Arabia[...] Aug 13 - It is being reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast that WWE is planning on reviving the ever popular King of the Ring tournament in October, with the finals set to take place in Saudi Arabia[...]

Maria Kanellis Unhappy With How WWE Treated Her Family At WrestleMania 35

Maria Kanellis sat down with SHAK Wrestling recently and vented her frustrations with how WWE treated her family at WrestleMania 35. “It was the whole day. It used to be that when you got to [...] Aug 13 - Maria Kanellis sat down with SHAK Wrestling recently and vented her frustrations with how WWE treated her family at WrestleMania 35. “It was the whole day. It used to be that when you got to [...]

Candice LeRae Pregnant, Says She Will Stay Around in WWE As Long As She Can

Following the announcement that Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano will be having their first child together, whose birth is due in February 2022, LeRae took to Instagram to share a letter with her fans[...] Aug 13 - Following the announcement that Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano will be having their first child together, whose birth is due in February 2022, LeRae took to Instagram to share a letter with her fans[...]

Jeff Jarrett On Mike Graham's "Never Drew a Dime" Criticism and Bash at the Beach 2000

Jeff Jarrett recently hosted an episode of the My World podcast, where he discussed the infamous clip of Mike Graham saying "Jeff Jarrett broke 6,000 guitars and never drew a dime." “Well, [...] Aug 13 - Jeff Jarrett recently hosted an episode of the My World podcast, where he discussed the infamous clip of Mike Graham saying "Jeff Jarrett broke 6,000 guitars and never drew a dime." “Well, [...]

Becky Lynch Reportedly Training For Return At Black and Brave Academy

Following our report of WWE filing new trademarks for The Man nickname, it seems that Becky Lynch is already training for her in-ring return on top of this. Fightful Select has reported some details [...] Aug 13 - Following our report of WWE filing new trademarks for The Man nickname, it seems that Becky Lynch is already training for her in-ring return on top of this. Fightful Select has reported some details [...]

WWE Files For Six New Trademarks

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for... Wreck Everyone and Leave (Roman Reigns) Stun The World (Kevin Owens) Claymore Country (Drew McIntyre) Hit Row Legit Boss (Sasha Banks[...] Aug 13 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for... Wreck Everyone and Leave (Roman Reigns) Stun The World (Kevin Owens) Claymore Country (Drew McIntyre) Hit Row Legit Boss (Sasha Banks[...]

On This Day [8/13]: Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar Ambush Roman Reigns [2018]

While Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are a union in modern day WWE, things weren't always this way. On this day back in 2018, Heyman and his associate Brock Lesnar ambushed Reigns on an episode of Mond[...] Aug 13 - While Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are a union in modern day WWE, things weren't always this way. On this day back in 2018, Heyman and his associate Brock Lesnar ambushed Reigns on an episode of Mond[...]

On This Day [8/13]: Lex Luger vs. Bret "The Hitman" Hart for WCW United States Championship [1998]

On this day in 1998, Bret "The Hitman" Hart challenged Lex Luger for the WCW United States Championship on an episode of WCW Thunder. Check out the match below. [...] Aug 13 - On this day in 1998, Bret "The Hitman" Hart challenged Lex Luger for the WCW United States Championship on an episode of WCW Thunder. Check out the match below. [...]

On This Day [8/13]: Dean Ambrose Returns to WWE [2018]

On this day in 2018, Dean Ambrose made his long awaited return to the WWE reuniting with former Shield teammate Seth Rollins to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Ambrose would be gone from WWE[...] Aug 13 - On this day in 2018, Dean Ambrose made his long awaited return to the WWE reuniting with former Shield teammate Seth Rollins to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Ambrose would be gone from WWE[...]

Lance Archer Says He Has No Problem Taking Out Bryan Danielson or CM Punk

During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Lance Archer was asked about the major rumor going around that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson may be on their way to All Elite Wrestling. Archer had th[...] Aug 13 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Lance Archer was asked about the major rumor going around that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson may be on their way to All Elite Wrestling. Archer had th[...]