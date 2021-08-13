John Cena Threatens To Pull A CM Punk At SummerSlam

John Cena opened tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and it didn't take long for things to get interesting.

Cena called Reigns a d**khead and he is the only one who can shut him up. Cena went on to shoot down Reigns saying the company has tried to push him for a decade without much success.

Cena also mentioned wanting to win the title for the 17th time so he could make history at SummerSlam. Reigns said Cena is good enough to win the WWE Championship but not the Universal Championship.

Reigns then referenced Cena's 20 years of missionary comment from a few weeks back, he said it wasn't good enough for Cena's ex Nikki Bella.

Cena then fired back at Reigns and said he almost ruined Seth Rollins and ran Dean Ambrose out of the company behind the protection of the system.

Toward the end of the promo, Cena dropped a CM Punk "kiss goodbye" reference, saying he'll hop the guard rail and leave Allegiant Stadium with the title!

It was a hot opening, and one worth checking out.