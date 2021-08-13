WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

Maria Kanellis Unhappy With How WWE Treated Her Family At WrestleMania 35

Posted By: Joe West on Aug 13, 2021

Maria Kanellis Unhappy With How WWE Treated Her Family At WrestleMania 35

Maria Kanellis sat down with SHAK Wrestling recently and vented her frustrations with how WWE treated her family at WrestleMania 35.

“It was the whole day. It used to be that when you got to the building at WrestleMania, you knew exactly where your family was going to go. You were able to show them why you’ve been away all year. Why you haven’t been coming home. Why you missed Christmas or Thanksgiving or birthdays, whatever. You were able to really just give your family a VIP treatment. And they didn’t have that. It was all about the sponsors. They had their area and then whatever else. But for the wrestlers themselves, there was no place for our families to go. I was like, I don’t like this. I don’t like this attitude towards my family. My daughter was actually stuck outside with my mother-in-law and my nanny for 45 minutes before I was able to even get them into the building because it was so far away to get security down there. What ended up happening is my the person doing my makeup had to go and get my family.

“It made me sad to think that wrestlers were no longer the ones that were special. It was the sponsors and the free giveaways to the VIPs. They all had rooms. But the talent’s family, the families that have sacrificed the most, had nowhere to go. And then when they did get in the building, they didn’t have a backstage area. They had seats like up in the stands and they couldn’t even really see that well. It was cold and there was just nowhere for them to go. I want to give all the fans such a great experience throughout the entire year, but for my family, I want to give them that VIP treatment at WrestleMania and I wasn’t able to.”

She went on to explain what family means to her.

“I always had the same kind of perspective. Family is always first, always first. It didn’t matter when I would come home. If I was just in the main event on RAW, I would come home if my parents needed something. I remember one time pushing a car in my heels after getting home. My dad needed help with one of his old Mopars because he restores old cars,” she explains. “My family never treated me like I was special. I was just their daughter. So family has always come first. I’ve just gotten a lot more vocal about that.

“The reason I was fired the first time from WWE was because I asked for too much. I asked for more money. I asked to be paid as much as the guys were being paid. So really, my views haven’t changed that much. What’s changed is the way I put information out there now. I have a lot bigger platform now with Twitter and Instagram and all these things than I did the first time around with just Twitter.”

She also has memories of doing a YouShoot interview that didn't go over well with WWE.

“YouShoot, oh, my gosh, I got in so much trouble. I’m an honest person and I think at times like that is just a little too much. I have a statement for my husband all the time. ‘I’m not mean. I’m just honest.’ And I think maybe I take it a little too extreme from time to time. But it is so funny like so funny. Now I can’t watch it back. I see that person and I’m like, no, no, no, no, not there anymore. Like I’m such a happy, motivated, driven person for my own life that I don’t have time for nonsense. But like that’s why I can’t watch it. But at the time it was so much fun.”

Source: CagesideSeats.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #maria kanellis
https://wrestlr.me/69698/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Aug 13
Will Ospreay On Wrestling AJ Styles: "A tear rolled down my eye."
Will Ospreay sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on The Indies podcast, and discussed the advice he got from AJ Styles. "I say to people, 'Don[...]
Aug 13 - Will Ospreay sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on The Indies podcast, and discussed the advice he got from AJ Styles. "I say to people, 'Don[...]
Aug 13
205 Live To No Longer Exclusively Host Cruiserweight Action
WWE has released an official preview for 205 Live tonight, with an added note that may catch many fans off guard. "The purple brand will now occasi[...]
Aug 13 - WWE has released an official preview for 205 Live tonight, with an added note that may catch many fans off guard. "The purple brand will now occasi[...]
Aug 13
Adam Page Comments On His Hiatus From AEW Television
As previously reported, AEW star Adam Page has taken some time off television in advance of his wife giving birth to their firstborn.  Page than[...]
Aug 13 - As previously reported, AEW star Adam Page has taken some time off television in advance of his wife giving birth to their firstborn.  Page than[...]
Aug 13
Goldberg/Lashley Match Has Oldest Combined Wrestler Ages For WWE Title Match Since 2001
The upcoming match between Bill Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam holds an interesting distinction. With Goldberg being 54 years old and Bobby[...]
Aug 13 - The upcoming match between Bill Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam holds an interesting distinction. With Goldberg being 54 years old and Bobby[...]
Aug 13
Jungle Boy Praises Christian Cage, Explains Similarities In Personality
During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jungle Boy spoke fondly of his newfound TV ally Christian Cage. "It came about organical[...]
Aug 13 - During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jungle Boy spoke fondly of his newfound TV ally Christian Cage. "It came about organical[...]
Aug 13
AEW Rampage Lineup: The Card For Tonight's Premiere Episode
AEW Rampage debuts with episode one of their weekly television broadcast tonight. The premiere episode will emanate live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania[...]
Aug 13 - AEW Rampage debuts with episode one of their weekly television broadcast tonight. The premiere episode will emanate live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania[...]
Aug 13
Tony Khan Always Wanted To Use Free Agents To Elevate Pro Wrestling Industry
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan explained why he always wanted to use free agency to get people interested in professional wrestl[...]
Aug 13 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan explained why he always wanted to use free agency to get people interested in professional wrestl[...]
Aug 13
King of the Ring Might Be Returning In October
It is being reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast that WWE is planning on reviving the ever popular King of the Ring tournament in October,[...]
Aug 13 - It is being reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast that WWE is planning on reviving the ever popular King of the Ring tournament in October,[...]
Aug 13
Maria Kanellis Unhappy With How WWE Treated Her Family At WrestleMania 35
Maria Kanellis sat down with SHAK Wrestling recently and vented her frustrations with how WWE treated her family at WrestleMania 35. “It was [...]
Aug 13 - Maria Kanellis sat down with SHAK Wrestling recently and vented her frustrations with how WWE treated her family at WrestleMania 35. “It was [...]
Aug 13
Candice LeRae Pregnant, Says She Will Stay Around in WWE As Long As She Can
Following the announcement that Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano will be having their first child together, whose birth is due in February 2022, LeRae[...]
Aug 13 - Following the announcement that Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano will be having their first child together, whose birth is due in February 2022, LeRae[...]
Aug 13
Jeff Jarrett On Mike Graham's "Never Drew a Dime" Criticism and Bash at the Beach 2000
Jeff Jarrett recently hosted an episode of the My World podcast, where he discussed the infamous clip of Mike Graham saying "Jeff Jarrett broke 6,000 [...]
Aug 13 - Jeff Jarrett recently hosted an episode of the My World podcast, where he discussed the infamous clip of Mike Graham saying "Jeff Jarrett broke 6,000 [...]

Aug 13
Becky Lynch Reportedly Training For Return At Black and Brave Academy
Following our report of WWE filing new trademarks for The Man nickname, it seems that Becky Lynch is already training for her in-ring return on top of[...]
Aug 13 - Following our report of WWE filing new trademarks for The Man nickname, it seems that Becky Lynch is already training for her in-ring return on top of[...]
Aug 13
WWE Files For Six New Trademarks
PWInsider is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for... Wreck Everyone and Leave (Roman Reigns) Stun The World (Kevin Owens) Claymore Country[...]
Aug 13 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for... Wreck Everyone and Leave (Roman Reigns) Stun The World (Kevin Owens) Claymore Country[...]
Aug 13
On This Day [8/13]: Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar Ambush Roman Reigns [2018]
While Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are a union in modern day WWE, things weren't always this way. On this day back in 2018, Heyman and his associate [...]
Aug 13 - While Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are a union in modern day WWE, things weren't always this way. On this day back in 2018, Heyman and his associate [...]
Aug 13
On This Day [8/13]: Lex Luger vs. Bret "The Hitman" Hart for WCW United States Championship [1998]
On this day in 1998, Bret "The Hitman" Hart challenged Lex Luger for the WCW United States Championship on an episode of WCW Thunder. Check out the m[...]
Aug 13 - On this day in 1998, Bret "The Hitman" Hart challenged Lex Luger for the WCW United States Championship on an episode of WCW Thunder. Check out the m[...]
Aug 13
On This Day [8/13]: Dean Ambrose Returns to WWE [2018]
On this day in 2018, Dean Ambrose made his long awaited return to the WWE reuniting with former Shield teammate Seth Rollins to take on Dolph Ziggler [...]
Aug 13 - On this day in 2018, Dean Ambrose made his long awaited return to the WWE reuniting with former Shield teammate Seth Rollins to take on Dolph Ziggler [...]
Aug 13
Lance Archer Says He Has No Problem Taking Out Bryan Danielson or CM Punk
During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Lance Archer was asked about the major rumor going around that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson may be o[...]
Aug 13 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Lance Archer was asked about the major rumor going around that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson may be o[...]
Aug 13
AEW Files Action Figure Trademark For "Blood Brothers"
All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for the term Blood Brothers for action figure-related purposes. As many are aware, this is the name AEW has[...]
Aug 13 - All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for the term Blood Brothers for action figure-related purposes. As many are aware, this is the name AEW has[...]
Aug 13
JTG Releases Cryme Tyme NFT To Raise Money For Shad Gaspard's Family
JTG is having an NFT released to raise money for the family of the late Shad Gaspard, following his untimely death from successfully saving his son fr[...]
Aug 13 - JTG is having an NFT released to raise money for the family of the late Shad Gaspard, following his untimely death from successfully saving his son fr[...]
Aug 13
Chad Gable Talks Future Goals With Tag Partner Otis
Chad Gable sat down with WWE El Brunch and spoke about his future goals with his new tag-team partner Otis. "So far, we've shown glimpses of what w[...]
Aug 13 - Chad Gable sat down with WWE El Brunch and spoke about his future goals with his new tag-team partner Otis. "So far, we've shown glimpses of what w[...]
Aug 13
Bobby Lashley Praises MVP and The Hurt Business
Bobby Lashley was a guest on Peter Rosenburg's Cheap Heat podcast, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam, and the[...]
Aug 13 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on Peter Rosenburg's Cheap Heat podcast, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam, and the[...]
Aug 13
Josh Alexander On How Sami Zayn Taught Him To Feed Off The Crowd
During an interview with Cageside Seats, Josh Alexander revealed how Sami Zayn (when he was El Generico) taught him how to feed off the crowd properly[...]
Aug 13 - During an interview with Cageside Seats, Josh Alexander revealed how Sami Zayn (when he was El Generico) taught him how to feed off the crowd properly[...]
Aug 13
Malakai Black On CM Punk/Bryan Danielson Rumors: "There's a buzz in the locker room."
The wrestling world is abuzz with the possibility of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson coming to AEW. While we don't know for sure if this is going to happe[...]
Aug 13 - The wrestling world is abuzz with the possibility of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson coming to AEW. While we don't know for sure if this is going to happe[...]
Aug 13
Duke "The Dumpster" Droese Explains Why He Didn't Want To Go To ECW
WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese was interviewed by Fightful, and discussed trying to go to WCW after his contract with the World Wrestling Feder[...]
Aug 13 - WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese was interviewed by Fightful, and discussed trying to go to WCW after his contract with the World Wrestling Feder[...]
Aug 13
Mike Chioda Reveals Height Limit For WWE Referees
Legendary WWE referee Mike Chioda was a guest on Money Mailbag for AdFreeShows. Chioda revealed in this interview that there is a height limit for WW[...]
Aug 13 - Legendary WWE referee Mike Chioda was a guest on Money Mailbag for AdFreeShows. Chioda revealed in this interview that there is a height limit for WW[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π