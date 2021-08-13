WWE Files For Six New Trademarks

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

In addition to those trademarks, they filed another for Mustache Mountain under:

G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for...

» More News From This Feed

Will Ospreay On Wrestling AJ Styles: "A tear rolled down my eye."

Will Ospreay sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on The Indies podcast, and discussed the advice he got from AJ Styles. "I say to people, 'Don[...] Aug 13 - Will Ospreay sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on The Indies podcast, and discussed the advice he got from AJ Styles. "I say to people, 'Don[...]

205 Live To No Longer Exclusively Host Cruiserweight Action

WWE has released an official preview for 205 Live tonight, with an added note that may catch many fans off guard. "The purple brand will now occasi[...] Aug 13 - WWE has released an official preview for 205 Live tonight, with an added note that may catch many fans off guard. "The purple brand will now occasi[...]

Adam Page Comments On His Hiatus From AEW Television

As previously reported, AEW star Adam Page has taken some time off television in advance of his wife giving birth to their firstborn. Page than[...] Aug 13 - As previously reported, AEW star Adam Page has taken some time off television in advance of his wife giving birth to their firstborn. Page than[...]

Goldberg/Lashley Match Has Oldest Combined Wrestler Ages For WWE Title Match Since 2001

The upcoming match between Bill Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam holds an interesting distinction. With Goldberg being 54 years old and Bobby[...] Aug 13 - The upcoming match between Bill Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam holds an interesting distinction. With Goldberg being 54 years old and Bobby[...]

Jungle Boy Praises Christian Cage, Explains Similarities In Personality

During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jungle Boy spoke fondly of his newfound TV ally Christian Cage. "It came about organical[...] Aug 13 - During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jungle Boy spoke fondly of his newfound TV ally Christian Cage. "It came about organical[...]

AEW Rampage Lineup: The Card For Tonight's Premiere Episode

AEW Rampage debuts with episode one of their weekly television broadcast tonight. The premiere episode will emanate live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania[...] Aug 13 - AEW Rampage debuts with episode one of their weekly television broadcast tonight. The premiere episode will emanate live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania[...]

Tony Khan Always Wanted To Use Free Agents To Elevate Pro Wrestling Industry

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan explained why he always wanted to use free agency to get people interested in professional wrestl[...] Aug 13 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan explained why he always wanted to use free agency to get people interested in professional wrestl[...]

King of the Ring Might Be Returning In October

It is being reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast that WWE is planning on reviving the ever popular King of the Ring tournament in October,[...] Aug 13 - It is being reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast that WWE is planning on reviving the ever popular King of the Ring tournament in October,[...]

Maria Kanellis Unhappy With How WWE Treated Her Family At WrestleMania 35

Maria Kanellis sat down with SHAK Wrestling recently and vented her frustrations with how WWE treated her family at WrestleMania 35. “It was [...] Aug 13 - Maria Kanellis sat down with SHAK Wrestling recently and vented her frustrations with how WWE treated her family at WrestleMania 35. “It was [...]

Candice LeRae Pregnant, Says She Will Stay Around in WWE As Long As She Can

Following the announcement that Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano will be having their first child together, whose birth is due in February 2022, LeRae[...] Aug 13 - Following the announcement that Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano will be having their first child together, whose birth is due in February 2022, LeRae[...]

Jeff Jarrett On Mike Graham's "Never Drew a Dime" Criticism and Bash at the Beach 2000

Jeff Jarrett recently hosted an episode of the My World podcast, where he discussed the infamous clip of Mike Graham saying "Jeff Jarrett broke 6,000 [...] Aug 13 - Jeff Jarrett recently hosted an episode of the My World podcast, where he discussed the infamous clip of Mike Graham saying "Jeff Jarrett broke 6,000 [...]

Becky Lynch Reportedly Training For Return At Black and Brave Academy

Following our report of WWE filing new trademarks for The Man nickname, it seems that Becky Lynch is already training for her in-ring return on top of[...] Aug 13 - Following our report of WWE filing new trademarks for The Man nickname, it seems that Becky Lynch is already training for her in-ring return on top of[...]

WWE Files For Six New Trademarks

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for... Wreck Everyone and Leave (Roman Reigns) Stun The World (Kevin Owens) Claymore Country[...] Aug 13 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE has filed trademarks for... Wreck Everyone and Leave (Roman Reigns) Stun The World (Kevin Owens) Claymore Country[...]

On This Day [8/13]: Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar Ambush Roman Reigns [2018]

While Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are a union in modern day WWE, things weren't always this way. On this day back in 2018, Heyman and his associate [...] Aug 13 - While Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are a union in modern day WWE, things weren't always this way. On this day back in 2018, Heyman and his associate [...]

On This Day [8/13]: Lex Luger vs. Bret "The Hitman" Hart for WCW United States Championship [1998]

On this day in 1998, Bret "The Hitman" Hart challenged Lex Luger for the WCW United States Championship on an episode of WCW Thunder. Check out the m[...] Aug 13 - On this day in 1998, Bret "The Hitman" Hart challenged Lex Luger for the WCW United States Championship on an episode of WCW Thunder. Check out the m[...]

On This Day [8/13]: Dean Ambrose Returns to WWE [2018]

On this day in 2018, Dean Ambrose made his long awaited return to the WWE reuniting with former Shield teammate Seth Rollins to take on Dolph Ziggler [...] Aug 13 - On this day in 2018, Dean Ambrose made his long awaited return to the WWE reuniting with former Shield teammate Seth Rollins to take on Dolph Ziggler [...]

Lance Archer Says He Has No Problem Taking Out Bryan Danielson or CM Punk

During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Lance Archer was asked about the major rumor going around that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson may be o[...] Aug 13 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Lance Archer was asked about the major rumor going around that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson may be o[...]

AEW Files Action Figure Trademark For "Blood Brothers"

All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for the term Blood Brothers for action figure-related purposes. As many are aware, this is the name AEW has[...] Aug 13 - All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for the term Blood Brothers for action figure-related purposes. As many are aware, this is the name AEW has[...]

JTG Releases Cryme Tyme NFT To Raise Money For Shad Gaspard's Family

JTG is having an NFT released to raise money for the family of the late Shad Gaspard, following his untimely death from successfully saving his son fr[...] Aug 13 - JTG is having an NFT released to raise money for the family of the late Shad Gaspard, following his untimely death from successfully saving his son fr[...]

Chad Gable Talks Future Goals With Tag Partner Otis

Chad Gable sat down with WWE El Brunch and spoke about his future goals with his new tag-team partner Otis. "So far, we've shown glimpses of what w[...] Aug 13 - Chad Gable sat down with WWE El Brunch and spoke about his future goals with his new tag-team partner Otis. "So far, we've shown glimpses of what w[...]

Bobby Lashley Praises MVP and The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley was a guest on Peter Rosenburg's Cheap Heat podcast, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam, and the[...] Aug 13 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on Peter Rosenburg's Cheap Heat podcast, where he spoke about his upcoming match against Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam, and the[...]

Josh Alexander On How Sami Zayn Taught Him To Feed Off The Crowd

During an interview with Cageside Seats, Josh Alexander revealed how Sami Zayn (when he was El Generico) taught him how to feed off the crowd properly[...] Aug 13 - During an interview with Cageside Seats, Josh Alexander revealed how Sami Zayn (when he was El Generico) taught him how to feed off the crowd properly[...]

Malakai Black On CM Punk/Bryan Danielson Rumors: "There's a buzz in the locker room."

The wrestling world is abuzz with the possibility of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson coming to AEW. While we don't know for sure if this is going to happe[...] Aug 13 - The wrestling world is abuzz with the possibility of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson coming to AEW. While we don't know for sure if this is going to happe[...]

Duke "The Dumpster" Droese Explains Why He Didn't Want To Go To ECW

WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese was interviewed by Fightful, and discussed trying to go to WCW after his contract with the World Wrestling Feder[...] Aug 13 - WWF alumni Duke "The Dumpster" Droese was interviewed by Fightful, and discussed trying to go to WCW after his contract with the World Wrestling Feder[...]