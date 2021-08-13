JTG Releases Cryme Tyme NFT To Raise Money For Shad Gaspard's Family

JTG is having an NFT released to raise money for the family of the late Shad Gaspard, following his untimely death from successfully saving his son from drowning.

The former WWE star has released Volume 1 of the official Cryme Tyme NFT Collection on Mintable.app.

Half the profits from The Official Cryme Tyme NFT Collection will go to Aryeh Gaspard, who is the son of Shad Gaspard.