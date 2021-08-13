WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
JTG Releases Cryme Tyme NFT To Raise Money For Shad Gaspard's Family
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 13, 2021
JTG is having an NFT released to raise money for the family of the late Shad Gaspard, following his untimely death from successfully saving his son from drowning.
The former WWE star has released Volume 1 of the official Cryme Tyme NFT Collection on Mintable.app.
Half the profits from The Official Cryme Tyme NFT Collection will go to Aryeh Gaspard, who is the son of Shad Gaspard.
Friday August 13th, former WWE Superstar JTG of Cryme Tyme released Vol 1 of the OFFICIAL CRYME TYME NFT collection on Mintable.app
The Official Cryme Tyme NFT collection brings together Cryme Tyme’s early years with art inspired by The Simpson’s, Rick & Morty, Beavis & Butt-head, Dragon Ball Z and many more. The collection features original art created by JTG himself and collaborations with various digital artists.
A total of ten pieces will be available in limited quantities. 1 BRONZE EDITION NFT 1/50 6 SILVER EDITION NFT’S 1/25 2 GOLD EDITION NFT’S 1/10 1 PLATINUM EDITION NFT 1/1
The Platinum Edition NFT titled “STRAIGHT OUTTA NOWHERE” featuring a surprise guest is a 1/1 collector’s item that will be Auctioned off, but it will have a $10,000.00 buy it now price.
Half the profits from The Official Cryme Tyme NFT Collection will go to Shad’s son Aryeh Gasppard.
What are NFT’S ? A NFT is a type of digital asset that has exploded in popularity this following year. NFT’S exists on the blockchain because the blockchain serves as a public ledger allowing anyone to verify the asset’s authenticity and ownership. And, Just like physical Art, NFT’S can appreciate in value over time. With NFT’S you can you use it as currency, trade for other assets, decorate your digital space or post as a status symbol.
JTG enjoyed putting the artwork together and also hid some Easter eggs in some of the NFT’S. He’s looking forward to showing the Wrestling world, the Crypto world and the NFT world The amazing Artwork and With all that being said JTG has 4 words for you NFT’S! NFT’S! YEAH! YEAH!
