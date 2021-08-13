"Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe On Why The Pitbulls Never Signed With WWF

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, "Pitbull #1" Gary Wolfe recalled the reason why The Pitbulls never signed a contract with the WWF back in the 90s.

“In ’98, WWF brought us back up, and they had us work The Headbangers, which is another tag team from the Monster Factory, and [Jim] Cornette was, I guess, in charge of it and he wouldn’t let us do our finish,. We didn’t care. We still had a really good match, and it’s not like Vince didn’t want to hire us. He wanted to hire us two other times, and we said no. He brought us in, and I’m like, you know what, let’s see what happens. And once he dissed us, he never called us back, and we got a call to go to Australia. I moved to Melbourne, Australia, and I was working for King Curtis’ buddy and Kevin Sullivan’s buddy, Mark Lewin who ran Hardcore Championship Wrestling out of Australia.”

They opted to go work for New Japan Pro Wrestling instead.