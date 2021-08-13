Legendary Pro Wrestler & Trainer Dominic DeNucci Passes Away
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 13, 2021
Legendary professional wrestler Dominic DeNucci passed away on August 12, 2021, according to
a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club:
We've received the sad news that wrestling Legend Dominic DeNucci has passed away at the age of 89. Known not only for his wrestling, but for training Mick Foley, Shane Douglas and others. We send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and many fans the world over. Thank you for the Memories.
DeNucci captured a considerable number of championships throughout his wrestling career, and was also honored with an induction in the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in 2012.
DeNucci served as a trainer for WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, former ECW World Heavyweight Champion "The Franchise" Shane Douglas, former WWE World Tag Team Champion "Moondog Spot" Larry Latham, and several others.
WNS would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dominic DeNucci.
https://wrestlr.me/69679/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 13
Aug 13 - Legendary professional wrestler Dominic DeNucci passed away on August 12, 2021, according to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club: We've receiv[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the overnight ratings for last night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. The 2-hour broadcast saw a drop [...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - During an interview with WrestleZone, CM Punk spoke about his new role on the Starz wrestling-based show Heels, where he portrays a character named Ri[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Speaking with Matthew Rehwoldt on the Straight Shooting podcast, Airya Daivari spoke at length about his unique Money in the Bank entrance. “[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - WWE has sent out a press release revealing they've extended their agreement with the Foxtel Group to continue expanding into the Australian market. [...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Former WWE superstar Tyler Breeze sat down with Chris Van Vliet on Insight to discuss a variety of topics, the first of which being whether or not he [...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Fightful has noted a new trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office by WWE on Becky Lynch's nickname of "The Man." Mark [...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - AEW star Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about his relationship with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. “It w[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - One of the many WWE-contracted talents released on August 6th was Ari Sterling, a regular on 205 Live. In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Sterling [...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Following her return to WWE, Zelina Vega sat down with Digital Spy to discuss the reasoning for it. "More than anything, WWE has always been a plac[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - It is being reported by PWInsider that legendary professional wrestler The Great Muta will unfortunately have to back out of the Pro Wrestling NOAH ev[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - The team of Fire n Flava may have disbanded on IMPACT Wrestling, but a new union has taken it's place. Savannah Evans made her debut for the promotio[...]
Aug 12 Bronson Reed Calls Out Miro on Twitter WWE recently released many of their up-and-coming talents to the shock of many fans and wrestlers around the world. One of these names released was B[...]
Aug 12 - WWE recently released many of their up-and-coming talents to the shock of many fans and wrestlers around the world. One of these names released was B[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Roman Reigns recently sat down with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to discuss how WWE would often give him script promos, and ho[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Keith Lee has finally addressed his time off from the WWE revealing he contracted COVID-19 in January 2021, and as a result, the infection caused infl[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Former IMPACT and NXT star Thoms “Bram” Latimer, who currently works for the NWA, sat down with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcas[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - On this day on WWE Monday Night RAW back in 2013, it seemed as though Mark Henry and Rob Van Dam were gonna get destroyed by The Shield... but they we[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - On this day back in 2013, CM Punk took on his former manager Paul Heyman in a fight on WWE Monday Night RAW that saw "Paul Heyman Guys" Brock Lesnar a[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - AEW founder Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc about the upcoming premiere of AEW Rampage, and revealed that TNT is already very excited abou[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - During the latest New Day podcast, Kofi Kingston was asked during a Q&A about IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey. Kofi had high praise for Bey, even[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Malakai Black spoke about what he learned most from both Jericho himself and Shawn Michaels during their feu[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Julius Smokes has officially signed a deal with MLW. MLW announced that Julius Smokes has signed a multi-year deal in the following press announcemen[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - AEW fans have been upset and somewhat concerned that ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has been taken off AEW television of late. There was an expectat[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - During last night's AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight (Big Show) got physical for the first time on the show. The former WWE Superstar made a run in on [...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, newly signed AEW wrestler Malakai Black spoke with Chris Jericho about his lift entrance in WWE NXT and where[...]