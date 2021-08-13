Legendary Pro Wrestler & Trainer Dominic DeNucci Passes Away

Legendary professional wrestler Dominic DeNucci passed away on August 12, 2021, according to a report from the Cauliflower Alley Club:

We've received the sad news that wrestling Legend Dominic DeNucci has passed away at the age of 89. Known not only for his wrestling, but for training Mick Foley, Shane Douglas and others. We send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and many fans the world over. Thank you for the Memories.

DeNucci captured a considerable number of championships throughout his wrestling career, and was also honored with an induction in the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in 2012.

DeNucci served as a trainer for WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, former ECW World Heavyweight Champion "The Franchise" Shane Douglas, former WWE World Tag Team Champion "Moondog Spot" Larry Latham, and several others.

WNS would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dominic DeNucci.