Jungle Boy Talks Relationship With Anna Jay and Career Goals

Posted By: Joe West on Aug 12, 2021

AEW star Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about his relationship with fellow AEW star Anna Jay.

“It was a weird year. It was very strange. I think she came in at a time when I was at home for a couple months. They weren’t bringing people in from California. She lived in Georgia, so she got in the fold somehow. When I came back she was there. I met her, actually thanks to Joey Janela playing Beer Pong at a company BBQ. Joey asked me to be his partner. I think we played against her and Alan Angels. I could kind of see some googly eyes there a little bit. I remember later that night, Sonny Kiss came up to me grinning, saying ‘I need to tell you something.’ I said, ‘I already know.’ We started hanging out. It was strange because I would see her every two weeks because that was the taping schedule. It was a weird way to get to know someone because we’re also at work, there’s a lot going on, but it was cool. We got to know each other and all that. You know how these things go. One thing turns to another, and somehow, here we are.”

Jungle Boy was also asked about where he sees his career going in the future.

“I think I’d like to continue on the same path I’ve been on. I think in terms of the stuff in the ring, I think I’ve gotten a lot better than the beginning. I think a lot of that is working obviously with people who are a lot better. It’s cool to feel them mold you, shape you, and help you. The one thing is the promo cutting. I hate it. It’s something that I never wanted to do, and I kind of made it a point not to do it, so I got by without it. Now when I have to do it, or they tell me I have to do it, I want to run away and hide somewhere. It’s just so not my style. It’s just not my thing. It’s getting to the point that at some point I have to buckle down and get to it. At some point coming soon, I guess, I’ll get on that.”

Source: WrestlingNews.co
