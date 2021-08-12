Ari Sterling Discusses WWE Release, Reveals What He Learned

One of the many WWE-contracted talents released on August 6th was Ari Sterling, a regular on 205 Live.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Sterling discussed how he felt about his release earlier this month.

“It definitely came as a shock, of course, when I got the call. I think, especially in such a strange climate we’re in right now, especially with WWE, it was shocking, but at the same time, there’s always that thing in the back of your mind, like, oh, that’s a possibility, and it’s always a possibility. I mean, job security in general, for anyone, especially in these crazy times that we live in, it’s not as sure of a thing. “It came as a shock, but within five minutes, I was on the phone with anyone who would answer. I was like, ‘Okay, thanks,’ hung up. First of all, called William Regal, told him, 'Thank you.' He was who brought me in. I immediately just started calling promoter after promoter and getting things going, hit the ground running. Brett Lauderdale (GCW owner) was definitely on the shortlist.”

Sterling also spoke about some of what he learned in competing in WWE.