Savannah Evans Praises Jazz, Talks IMPACT Debut and Future Plans

The team of Fire n Flava may have disbanded on IMPACT Wrestling, but a new union has taken it's place.

Savannah Evans made her debut for the promotion, attacking Kiera Hogan and joining forces with Tasha Steelz.

In an interview with POST Wrestling, Evans spoke about her IMPACT debut.

"My whole thing is we were back and forth a little bit with IMPACT and I’m glad it was able to finally happen and I really can’t wait for all the things we’re about to do at IMPACT. You know, I’m ready to mix it up with all of the Knockouts because they do have a good division, you know what I mean? I think a lot of people sometimes, I guess forget how good those women are. Deonna Purrazzo had a great match with Thunder Rosa at Slammiversary. It was phenomenal so I’m just excited to get in there and mix it up with those ladies."

When asked how this team will be different from Fire n Flava?

"Oh, you guys will see it [the differences]. It won’t even need an explanation. You’ll notice the difference right away and I look to do some great things with her [Tasha Steelz]. I can’t wait for everybody to see it."

Prior to this debut, Evans wrestled Jazz at FSPW Jewels of Wrestling back in March. She had this to say about Jazz: