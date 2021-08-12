Roman Reigns: "I’ll go home. It doesn’t matter to me, let’s see how they do without me.”

Roman Reigns recently sat down with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to discuss how WWE would often give him script promos, and how he handles it while wanting to maintain control over his character.

“There’s a portion of my career where I would either read a script or I would try to adjust a script as much as possible. For a while now, especially since I’ve come back since SummerSlam, I’m not scripted. I say what I want to and say what I feel. If it comes out of my mouth, it’s my verbiage, I come up with it and I deliver it…..I don’t know why they edited it out. I think it raised some eyebrows, I don’t get in trouble. The gimmick is as close to being real as possible. Even if they tried to say something to me, I wouldn’t have cared anyway. What are you gonna do? Not have me on SmackDown next week? Like I did before SummerSlam last summer, I’ll go home. It doesn’t matter to me, let’s see how they do without me.”

For those unaware, Reigns cut a promo on Cena on SmackDown that was edited out of later re-airings. The line that was removed criticized John Cena for maintaining the same gimmick for most of his career and compared it to "doing the missionary position every night."