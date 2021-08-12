Bram on WWE/IMPACT Runs: "I've been given the ball and I've thrown it away."

Former IMPACT and NXT star Thoms “Bram” Latimer, who currently works for the NWA, sat down with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and discussed how his professional wrestling career has taken a back-seat to his new full-time job.

“My day starts at 3am. I go work out, and then I have a real job. I take people to the hospital for their doctor’s appointments, people that are in wheelchairs. I take kids to school and stuff like that. I generally start work at 6am and I’ll work until about 6pm. I’ll get back and do paperwork. I’ll eat, because I just started fasting, so I don’t eat all day. I’ll spend a little bit of time with Kailey (Kamille), and then go to bed at about 7. That’s my life. I’m still wrestling, but with the NWA, we tape every two to three months. I’ve gone from wrestling full time, and that being my full-time living over the last 10 years, to now it being sort of a secondary income. My real job takes precedence over wrestling.”

“In the past 10 years, I’ve been given the ball and I’ve thrown it away. I had a good push in WWE, I was a drunk, and I messed that up. I was an NXT Tag-Team champion and I messed that up. We were supposed to go up apparently after The Shield on the main roster, and I messed that up. Then I went to Impact. I’m pushed, I am used well, but I don’t care. I was a drunk. I was an idiot, and I threw that away. I got sent for a 2 week tour of NOAH, and Japan definitely should have been a place where I would have thrived, done really well, and fit in. I got drunk, messed that up, and got kicked off the tour. It’s just one thing after the other, after the other, arrests, and this and that. I’ve always been put in positions to succeed but I just didn’t care or I was self-sabotaging. Now I’m sober, turning 35, I wish I had the same mindset and mentality that I do now 10 years ago because my life would have been different had I had a grown up, sensible brain in my head which I didn’t. When it comes to this time, turning 35, I want the responsibility. I want the ball. I want to run with the ball, whereas before, I kicked the ball away. I didn’t want it. I didn’t care. Now I do and I do care. It’s actually a shame that it took 10 years to get to this point.”