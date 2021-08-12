On This Day [8/12]: CM Punk vs. Paul Heyman [2013]

On this day back in 2013, CM Punk took on his former manager Paul Heyman in a fight on WWE Monday Night RAW that saw "Paul Heyman Guys" Brock Lesnar and Curtis Axel get involved.

CM Punk Reveals He's Been Training For "Heels" Role

During an interview with WrestleZone, CM Punk spoke about his new role on the Starz wrestling-based show Heels, where he portrays a character named Rickie Rabies. “I showed up and saw that ou[...] Aug 12 - During an interview with WrestleZone, CM Punk spoke about his new role on the Starz wrestling-based show Heels, where he portrays a character named Rickie Rabies. “I showed up and saw that ou[...]

Airya Daivari Talks Money in the Bank Entrance, Pitching It To Vince McMahon

Speaking with Matthew Rehwoldt on the Straight Shooting podcast, Airya Daivari spoke at length about his unique Money in the Bank entrance. “I was doing the Davairi Dinero thing and the pay-p[...] Aug 12 - Speaking with Matthew Rehwoldt on the Straight Shooting podcast, Airya Daivari spoke at length about his unique Money in the Bank entrance. “I was doing the Davairi Dinero thing and the pay-p[...]

WWE Extends Partnership With Foxtel For Multi-Year Programming Agreement In Australia

WWE has sent out a press release revealing they've extended their agreement with the Foxtel Group to continue expanding into the Australian market. WWE and The Foxtel Group extend partnership with [...] Aug 12 - WWE has sent out a press release revealing they've extended their agreement with the Foxtel Group to continue expanding into the Australian market. WWE and The Foxtel Group extend partnership with [...]

Tyler Breeze On Possible Retirement, WWE's Twitch Ban and More

Former WWE superstar Tyler Breeze sat down with Chris Van Vliet on Insight to discuss a variety of topics, the first of which being whether or not he plans to continue wrestling following his WWE rele[...] Aug 12 - Former WWE superstar Tyler Breeze sat down with Chris Van Vliet on Insight to discuss a variety of topics, the first of which being whether or not he plans to continue wrestling following his WWE rele[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Becky Lynch's Nickname

Fightful has noted a new trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office by WWE on Becky Lynch's nickname of "The Man." Mark For: THE MAN trademark registration is intended to[...] Aug 12 - Fightful has noted a new trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office by WWE on Becky Lynch's nickname of "The Man." Mark For: THE MAN trademark registration is intended to[...]

Jungle Boy Talks Relationship With Anna Jay and Career Goals

AEW star Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about his relationship with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. “It was a weird year. It was very strange. I think she [...] Aug 12 - AEW star Jungle Boy was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he spoke about his relationship with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. “It was a weird year. It was very strange. I think she [...]

Ari Sterling Discusses WWE Release, Reveals What He Learned

One of the many WWE-contracted talents released on August 6th was Ari Sterling, a regular on 205 Live. In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Sterling discussed how he felt about his release earlier th[...] Aug 12 - One of the many WWE-contracted talents released on August 6th was Ari Sterling, a regular on 205 Live. In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Sterling discussed how he felt about his release earlier th[...]

Zelina Vega On Returning To WWE, Developing New Moves and Gear

Following her return to WWE, Zelina Vega sat down with Digital Spy to discuss the reasoning for it. "More than anything, WWE has always been a place where I felt like I had unfinished business. For[...] Aug 12 - Following her return to WWE, Zelina Vega sat down with Digital Spy to discuss the reasoning for it. "More than anything, WWE has always been a place where I felt like I had unfinished business. For[...]

The Great Muta Removed From Pro Wrestling NOAH Match Over COVID-19 Scare

It is being reported by PWInsider that legendary professional wrestler The Great Muta will unfortunately have to back out of the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Kawasaki on August 15th. The reason for Mu[...] Aug 12 - It is being reported by PWInsider that legendary professional wrestler The Great Muta will unfortunately have to back out of the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Kawasaki on August 15th. The reason for Mu[...]

Savannah Evans Praises Jazz, Talks IMPACT Debut and Future Plans

The team of Fire n Flava may have disbanded on IMPACT Wrestling, but a new union has taken it's place. Savannah Evans made her debut for the promotion, attacking Kiera Hogan and joining forces with T[...] Aug 12 - The team of Fire n Flava may have disbanded on IMPACT Wrestling, but a new union has taken it's place. Savannah Evans made her debut for the promotion, attacking Kiera Hogan and joining forces with T[...]

Bronson Reed Calls Out Miro on Twitter

WWE recently released many of their up-and-coming talents to the shock of many fans and wrestlers around the world. One of these names released was Bronson Reed, who made a playful tweet calling out [...] Aug 12 - WWE recently released many of their up-and-coming talents to the shock of many fans and wrestlers around the world. One of these names released was Bronson Reed, who made a playful tweet calling out [...]

Roman Reigns: "I’ll go home. It doesn’t matter to me, let’s see how they do without me.”

Roman Reigns recently sat down with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to discuss how WWE would often give him script promos, and how he handles it while wanting to maintain control [...] Aug 12 - Roman Reigns recently sat down with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to discuss how WWE would often give him script promos, and how he handles it while wanting to maintain control [...]

Keith Lee Reveals Why He Was Gone From WWE For 5 Months

Keith Lee has finally addressed his time off from the WWE revealing he contracted COVID-19 in January 2021, and as a result, the infection caused inflammation in his heart and he was in danger of pass[...] Aug 12 - Keith Lee has finally addressed his time off from the WWE revealing he contracted COVID-19 in January 2021, and as a result, the infection caused inflammation in his heart and he was in danger of pass[...]

Bram on WWE/IMPACT Runs: "I've been given the ball and I've thrown it away."

Former IMPACT and NXT star Thoms “Bram” Latimer, who currently works for the NWA, sat down with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and discussed how his professional wrestling car[...] Aug 12 - Former IMPACT and NXT star Thoms “Bram” Latimer, who currently works for the NWA, sat down with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and discussed how his professional wrestling car[...]

On This Day [8/12]: The Big Show Returns to WWE RAW [2013]

On this day on WWE Monday Night RAW back in 2013, it seemed as though Mark Henry and Rob Van Dam were gonna get destroyed by The Shield... but they were saved when The Big Show returned and scared the[...] Aug 12 - On this day on WWE Monday Night RAW back in 2013, it seemed as though Mark Henry and Rob Van Dam were gonna get destroyed by The Shield... but they were saved when The Big Show returned and scared the[...]

On This Day [8/12]: CM Punk vs. Paul Heyman [2013]

Tony Khan on TNT: "They could not have rolled out the red carpet any more for us."

AEW founder Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc about the upcoming premiere of AEW Rampage, and revealed that TNT is already very excited about the show. “As a wrestling fan and as a [...] Aug 12 - AEW founder Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc about the upcoming premiere of AEW Rampage, and revealed that TNT is already very excited about the show. “As a wrestling fan and as a [...]

Kofi Kingston Praises Chris Bey, Talks Similar Blonde-Accented Hairstyles

During the latest New Day podcast, Kofi Kingston was asked during a Q&A about IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey. Kofi had high praise for Bey, even pointing out that he was rocking the same blonde-[...] Aug 12 - During the latest New Day podcast, Kofi Kingston was asked during a Q&A about IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey. Kofi had high praise for Bey, even pointing out that he was rocking the same blonde-[...]

Malakai Black Reveals How Chris Jericho/Shawn Michaels Feud Taught Him Psychology

During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Malakai Black spoke about what he learned most from both Jericho himself and Shawn Michaels during their feud. "One of the things that (Chris Jericho) did [...] Aug 12 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Malakai Black spoke about what he learned most from both Jericho himself and Shawn Michaels during their feud. "One of the things that (Chris Jericho) did [...]

Julius Smokes Has Officially Signed A Deal With MLW

Julius Smokes has officially signed a deal with MLW. MLW announced that Julius Smokes has signed a multi-year deal in the following press announcement: Major League Wrestling today announced that Dr[...] Aug 12 - Julius Smokes has officially signed a deal with MLW. MLW announced that Julius Smokes has signed a multi-year deal in the following press announcement: Major League Wrestling today announced that Dr[...]

Why Adam Page Is Currently Off AEW TV

AEW fans have been upset and somewhat concerned that ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has been taken off AEW television of late. There was an expectation that Page would go on to face Kenny Omega for [...] Aug 12 - AEW fans have been upset and somewhat concerned that ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has been taken off AEW television of late. There was an expectation that Page would go on to face Kenny Omega for [...]

A Fun Fact About Paul Wight's New AEW Entrance Theme

During last night's AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight (Big Show) got physical for the first time on the show. The former WWE Superstar made a run in on Wednesday, saving AEW Dark: Elevation partner Tony[...] Aug 12 - During last night's AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight (Big Show) got physical for the first time on the show. The former WWE Superstar made a run in on Wednesday, saving AEW Dark: Elevation partner Tony[...]

Malakai Black Talks NXT Entrance, Gives Honest Opinion Of Working With Vince McMahon

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, newly signed AEW wrestler Malakai Black spoke with Chris Jericho about his lift entrance in WWE NXT and where it came from. “I got a text from Hunter [...] Aug 12 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, newly signed AEW wrestler Malakai Black spoke with Chris Jericho about his lift entrance in WWE NXT and where it came from. “I got a text from Hunter [...]

SPOILERS For AEW Dark: Elevation - August 16, 2021

The SPOILERS for the Monday, August 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has been revealed. The show was taped at last night’s Dynamite in Pittsburgh. The big talking points were the debut of Kier[...] Aug 12 - The SPOILERS for the Monday, August 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has been revealed. The show was taped at last night’s Dynamite in Pittsburgh. The big talking points were the debut of Kier[...]