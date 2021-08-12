Why Adam Page Is Currently Off AEW TV

AEW fans have been upset and somewhat concerned that ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has been taken off AEW television of late.

There was an expectation that Page would go on to face Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at the September 5 All Out 2021 pay-per-view, but that's not the direction the company has gone in.

In an update as to why Page is not on television, PWInsider is reporting that he has taken time off due to his wife being pregnant with their first child.