Malakai Black Talks NXT Entrance, Gives Honest Opinion Of Working With Vince McMahon

“At one point, you feel like you’ve thrown everything into the wall, which I did, and the rest is history. I’m very thankful for my time. I’m very thankful to Hunter. I’m very thankful to Vince. Since day one, Vince has always been very fond of me. I’ve always had good conversations with him, but I definitely think that there was a moment where Vince was like, I don’t know what to do with this guy, and everytime I would say, ‘Why don’t we do this?’, he would say, ‘Yea, maybe, maybe, maybe.’ I think Vince was very keen on figuring it out himself, but I think he never did. I think that is what put the nail on the coffin.”

“I got a text from Hunter one morning. He showed me this big lift that goes up. I said, ‘So, I lay on there and it comes up?’ He said, ‘Yea, it was going to be for Taker, but Taker was too heavy for it. What do you think of it?’ I said, ‘I’ll take it.”

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, newly signed AEW wrestler Malakai Black spoke with Chris Jericho about his lift entrance in WWE NXT and where it came from.

» More News From This Feed

On This Day [8/12]: CM Punk vs. Paul Heyman [2013]

On this day back in 2013, CM Punk took on his former manager Paul Heyman in a fight on WWE Monday Night RAW that saw "Paul Heyman Guys" Brock Lesnar a[...] Aug 12 - On this day back in 2013, CM Punk took on his former manager Paul Heyman in a fight on WWE Monday Night RAW that saw "Paul Heyman Guys" Brock Lesnar a[...]

Tony Khan on TNT: "They could not have rolled out the red carpet any more for us."

AEW founder Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc about the upcoming premiere of AEW Rampage, and revealed that TNT is already very excited abou[...] Aug 12 - AEW founder Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc about the upcoming premiere of AEW Rampage, and revealed that TNT is already very excited abou[...]

Kofi Kingston Praises Chris Bey, Talks Similar Blonde-Accented Hairstyles

During the latest New Day podcast, Kofi Kingston was asked during a Q&A about IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey. Kofi had high praise for Bey, even[...] Aug 12 - During the latest New Day podcast, Kofi Kingston was asked during a Q&A about IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey. Kofi had high praise for Bey, even[...]

Malakai Black Reveals How Chris Jericho/Shawn Michaels Feud Taught Him Psychology

During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Malakai Black spoke about what he learned most from both Jericho himself and Shawn Michaels during their feu[...] Aug 12 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Malakai Black spoke about what he learned most from both Jericho himself and Shawn Michaels during their feu[...]

Julius Smokes Has Officially Signed A Deal With MLW

Julius Smokes has officially signed a deal with MLW. MLW announced that Julius Smokes has signed a multi-year deal in the following press announcemen[...] Aug 12 - Julius Smokes has officially signed a deal with MLW. MLW announced that Julius Smokes has signed a multi-year deal in the following press announcemen[...]

Why Adam Page Is Currently Off AEW TV

AEW fans have been upset and somewhat concerned that ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has been taken off AEW television of late. There was an expectat[...] Aug 12 - AEW fans have been upset and somewhat concerned that ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has been taken off AEW television of late. There was an expectat[...]

A Fun Fact About Paul Wight's New AEW Entrance Theme

During last night's AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight (Big Show) got physical for the first time on the show. The former WWE Superstar made a run in on [...] Aug 12 - During last night's AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight (Big Show) got physical for the first time on the show. The former WWE Superstar made a run in on [...]

Malakai Black Talks NXT Entrance, Gives Honest Opinion Of Working With Vince McMahon

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, newly signed AEW wrestler Malakai Black spoke with Chris Jericho about his lift entrance in WWE NXT and where[...] Aug 12 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, newly signed AEW wrestler Malakai Black spoke with Chris Jericho about his lift entrance in WWE NXT and where[...]

SPOILERS For AEW Dark: Elevation - August 16, 2021

The SPOILERS for the Monday, August 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has been revealed. The show was taped at last night’s Dynamite in Pittsbur[...] Aug 12 - The SPOILERS for the Monday, August 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has been revealed. The show was taped at last night’s Dynamite in Pittsbur[...]

Booker T Warns AEW Not To Sign Talent Unless They Have Plans For Them

During the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW and stated how he believes AEW shouldn't just hire people unless [...] Aug 12 - During the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW and stated how he believes AEW shouldn't just hire people unless [...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV with another action-packed episode. Below is the final announced match card for the show: - Numbe[...] Aug 12 - Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV with another action-packed episode. Below is the final announced match card for the show: - Numbe[...]

2K Announces SummerSlam Celebration For WWE SuperCard

2K issued the following: WWE® SuperCard Superkicks Off SummerSlam Celebration with New Card Tier, Game Mode, and Exclusive Reward Celebrate &ldq[...] Aug 12 - 2K issued the following: WWE® SuperCard Superkicks Off SummerSlam Celebration with New Card Tier, Game Mode, and Exclusive Reward Celebrate &ldq[...]

CM Punk Discusses Talks He Had With Tony Khan In 2019

CM Punk is AEW bound (at least according to the rumors), but he might have joined the company back in 2019 had he been less skeptical as he revealed d[...] Aug 12 - CM Punk is AEW bound (at least according to the rumors), but he might have joined the company back in 2019 had he been less skeptical as he revealed d[...]

Bianca Belair Reveals Why Simone Biles Is An Inspiration To Her

The current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair sat down with ViBe & Wrestling and spoke about why Olympian Simone Biles inspired her. [...] Aug 12 - The current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair sat down with ViBe & Wrestling and spoke about why Olympian Simone Biles inspired her. [...]

AEW Hypes Friday's Rampage Debut On TNT

All Elite Wrestling has issued a press release hyping the upcoming debut of AEW Rampage tomorrow night at 10 pm ET on TNT. AEW sent out the following[...] Aug 12 - All Elite Wrestling has issued a press release hyping the upcoming debut of AEW Rampage tomorrow night at 10 pm ET on TNT. AEW sent out the following[...]

WWE 2K22 Has Been Completely Rebuilt, Development Update

Some good news for WWE gamers. A recent report from Brian Mazique of Forbes.com reveals the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been rebuilt and the gam[...] Aug 12 - Some good news for WWE gamers. A recent report from Brian Mazique of Forbes.com reveals the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been rebuilt and the gam[...]

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano Are Having A Baby

WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano shared some great news on his Twitter today. He announced he and his wife Candice LeRae are expecting their first child t[...] Aug 12 - WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano shared some great news on his Twitter today. He announced he and his wife Candice LeRae are expecting their first child t[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (August 12th 2021)

AEW Dynamite came live from the Petersen Events Centre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in their last episode before AEW Rampage starts on Friday (August 1[...] Aug 11 - AEW Dynamite came live from the Petersen Events Centre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in their last episode before AEW Rampage starts on Friday (August 1[...]

Premiere Date Revealed For Cody & Brandi Rhodes New Reality Show

The premiere date for Cody & Brandi Rhodes new reality series 'Rhodes to the Top' has been revealed. During tonight's Dynamite, it was anno[...] Aug 11 - The premiere date for Cody & Brandi Rhodes new reality series 'Rhodes to the Top' has been revealed. During tonight's Dynamite, it was anno[...]

Chris Jericho Survives Wardlow To Earn MJF Rematch, Stipulations For Next Week

He did it. After overcoming Shawn Spears in a Chairs match where he couldn't use a chair, Nick Gage in a death match and Juventud Guerrera in a match [...] Aug 11 - He did it. After overcoming Shawn Spears in a Chairs match where he couldn't use a chair, Nick Gage in a death match and Juventud Guerrera in a match [...]

Paul Wight Hits First In Ring Move In AEW

During an in ring segment of AEW Dynamite tonight, QT Marshall was due to apologise to Tony Schiavone for pouring protein shake on his head on Dynamit[...] Aug 11 - During an in ring segment of AEW Dynamite tonight, QT Marshall was due to apologise to Tony Schiavone for pouring protein shake on his head on Dynamit[...]

Brian Knobbs In Hospital; Go Fund Me Launched

We're sad to have to report that Nasty Boys member, Brian Knobbs has been hospitalized. The former wrestler has some gastrointestinal issues as expla[...] Aug 11 - We're sad to have to report that Nasty Boys member, Brian Knobbs has been hospitalized. The former wrestler has some gastrointestinal issues as expla[...]

Another Title Match Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

Miro will defend his TNT Title on the AEW Rampage debut this Friday August 13th against Fuego Del Sol. In a promo on Dynamite, Miro announced that no[...] Aug 11 - Miro will defend his TNT Title on the AEW Rampage debut this Friday August 13th against Fuego Del Sol. In a promo on Dynamite, Miro announced that no[...]

Two More Title Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

It turns out that AEW have more than just the Christian vs Kenny All Out match for the AEW World Heavyweight Title coming up. In an in ring segment a[...] Aug 11 - It turns out that AEW have more than just the Christian vs Kenny All Out match for the AEW World Heavyweight Title coming up. In an in ring segment a[...]