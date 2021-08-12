Booker T Warns AEW Not To Sign Talent Unless They Have Plans For Them
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 12, 2021
During the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW and stated how he believes AEW shouldn't just hire people unless they have plans for them.
“I don’t think you should be too aggressive to go out of your way to just try to sign talent. I think you have to be thinking about the direction and the infrastructure of your show in order to be successful. The only reason why I say that is because I was a part of WCW. I saw guys sitting at home that were making $250,000 a year, and they didn’t work more than six matches a year. They were in no angles, no programs, or anything. For me to have guys sitting on the roster is not the route I want to go. I know they are starting this new show, Rampage. I need everybody’s a** working, no days off. I need to build my talent roster, that way if Adam Cole were to become a free agent, can I use him on my team? Of course, I could, but am I aggressively going to go after Adam Cole and say, ‘Hey, I have a 2 million dollar contract for you, just sign?’ I’m not going to go that route unless I want to be the next WCW.” VIDEO
