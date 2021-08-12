2K Announces SummerSlam Celebration For WWE SuperCard

2K issued the following:

WWE® SuperCard Superkicks Off SummerSlam Celebration with New Card Tier, Game Mode, and Exclusive Reward

Celebrate “The Biggest Party of the Summer” with the chance to win rewards in RewardMania and the new SummerSlam ’21 card tier

2K today announced the release of the SummerSlam ’21 card tier and debut of the new periodic, limited-time RewardMania game mode in WWE® SuperCard*, the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. The new card tier is jam-packed with 60+ new cards representing past and present WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, The Rock, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks and more.

RewardMania brings epic rewards to the ring, as players can earn Reward Coupons from the draft board or from card packs to enter limited-time events. A variety of prizes are available and RewardMania run times can be any length, with events taking place at set intervals. Players only have a limited time to earn Reward Coupons once each event goes live, so always be prepared to game! The first event will kick off on August 25, just in time for SummerSlam.

To cap off WWE® SuperCard’s SummerSlam celebration, players can also salute the return of John Cena with a “Summer of Cena” gift** redeemable for a limited time, consisting of four John Cena cards, 500 SuperCoins and one SummerSlam ’21 Cardback.**

For more information on WWE SuperCard and 2K, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe on YouTube.

*WWE SuperCard requires iOS 11.0 or later for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, as well as requires Android 4.2.1 and up for Android devices. App includes optional in-game purchases.

**Offer available to new and current users who log in to WWE SuperCard between 12:00 p.m. PT on 8/20/2021 and 12:00 pm PT on 9/3/2021 in all territories where WWE SuperCard is available. Offer is for one (1) each John Cena SummerSlam ’16, ’17, ’18, and ’20 tier cards, one (1) SummerSlam ’21 card back, and five hundred (500) SuperCoins. Reward can be redeemed in-game on the store section between 12:00 p.m. PT on 8/20/2021 and 12:00 pm PT on 9/3/2021. One offer per account only. Terms apply. Void where prohibited.

Cat Daddy Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).