CM Punk Discusses Talks He Had With Tony Khan In 2019

CM Punk is AEW bound (at least according to the rumors), but he might have joined the company back in 2019 had he been less skeptical as he revealed during an interview on Sunday Night’s Main Event.

CM Punk said:

“Yeah, I talked to Tony. You know, my perception on this, and I said this to Tony, to his face at that time… I’m a guy who has constantly heard, ‘Hey I got a money guy, hey I got TV’. I’ve heard that at least once or twice a year for 15-20 years of my wrestling career. I’ve gotten bounced checks from those gentlemen. You watched it happen, especially after ECW folded, it was everybody was re-starting ECW, everybody was going to be the ECW guys.

“There was a dude named John Collins, who did time in prison for bouncing checks, and it always seems like somebody’s gonna, ‘Oh we’re going to start up and we’re going to compete with Vince (McMahon)’, and I always thought that came from a bad spot because if you want to start up a pro-wrestling company, I think you should always just focus on yourself.

“So, I more or less took a wait-and-see approach. And I wasn’t, or I am not, interested in pro-wrestling, in that respect. We’re here, we’re talking about ‘Heels’ and it just so happened, maybe it could be luck that the next role I got is set in the world of professional wrestling, but you know, that’s the way the cookie crumbles.

“I’m focused on bring an actor, and just like I was when I was a wrestler, focused on being the best I could be, I’m focused on being the best actor I could be.”