WWE 2K22 Has Been Completely Rebuilt, Development Update
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2021
Some good news for WWE gamers.
A recent report from
Brian Mazique of Forbes.com reveals the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been rebuilt and the gameplay is reportedly 'fantastic', which is a good sign following the poor showing from WWE 2K19, the last major WWE video game which failed to meet gamers expectations.
“I have actually spoken with people who have good knowledge of the game and understand what’s happening from a developmental standpoint, and what I’m told about gameplay at this point is that it is fantastic. That is actually the word that was used for the latest build. The people who were playing the latest build have said the gameplay is fantastic.
Anybody who is talking about gameplay at this point is probably somewhat close to 2K, so you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt, but I have been told that the game is playing fantastic and that the gameplay engine is completely rebuilt.
I also heard that the controls are much cleaner than they have been before. Now, what cleaner means, I don’t know, but the last thing that I heard about this (…) is that this feels like a wrestling fan’s wrestling game.”
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/69647/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 12
Aug 12 - On this day back in 2013, CM Punk took on his former manager Paul Heyman in a fight on WWE Monday Night RAW that saw "Paul Heyman Guys" Brock Lesnar a[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - AEW founder Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc about the upcoming premiere of AEW Rampage, and revealed that TNT is already very excited abou[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - During the latest New Day podcast, Kofi Kingston was asked during a Q&A about IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey. Kofi had high praise for Bey, even[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Malakai Black spoke about what he learned most from both Jericho himself and Shawn Michaels during their feu[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Julius Smokes has officially signed a deal with MLW. MLW announced that Julius Smokes has signed a multi-year deal in the following press announcemen[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - AEW fans have been upset and somewhat concerned that ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has been taken off AEW television of late. There was an expectat[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - During last night's AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight (Big Show) got physical for the first time on the show. The former WWE Superstar made a run in on [...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, newly signed AEW wrestler Malakai Black spoke with Chris Jericho about his lift entrance in WWE NXT and where[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - The SPOILERS for the Monday, August 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has been revealed. The show was taped at last night’s Dynamite in Pittsbur[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - During the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW and stated how he believes AEW shouldn't just hire people unless [...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV with another action-packed episode. Below is the final announced match card for the show: - Numbe[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - 2K issued the following: WWE® SuperCard Superkicks Off SummerSlam Celebration with New Card Tier, Game Mode, and Exclusive Reward Celebrate &ldq[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - CM Punk is AEW bound (at least according to the rumors), but he might have joined the company back in 2019 had he been less skeptical as he revealed d[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - The current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair sat down with ViBe & Wrestling and spoke about why Olympian Simone Biles inspired her. [...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - All Elite Wrestling has issued a press release hyping the upcoming debut of AEW Rampage tomorrow night at 10 pm ET on TNT. AEW sent out the following[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Some good news for WWE gamers. A recent report from Brian Mazique of Forbes.com reveals the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been rebuilt and the gam[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano shared some great news on his Twitter today. He announced he and his wife Candice LeRae are expecting their first child t[...]
Aug 11 AEW Dynamite Results (August 12th 2021) AEW Dynamite came live from the Petersen Events Centre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in their last episode before AEW Rampage starts on Friday (August 1[...]
Aug 11 - AEW Dynamite came live from the Petersen Events Centre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in their last episode before AEW Rampage starts on Friday (August 1[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - The premiere date for Cody & Brandi Rhodes new reality series 'Rhodes to the Top' has been revealed. During tonight's Dynamite, it was anno[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - He did it. After overcoming Shawn Spears in a Chairs match where he couldn't use a chair, Nick Gage in a death match and Juventud Guerrera in a match [...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - During an in ring segment of AEW Dynamite tonight, QT Marshall was due to apologise to Tony Schiavone for pouring protein shake on his head on Dynamit[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - We're sad to have to report that Nasty Boys member, Brian Knobbs has been hospitalized. The former wrestler has some gastrointestinal issues as expla[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - Miro will defend his TNT Title on the AEW Rampage debut this Friday August 13th against Fuego Del Sol. In a promo on Dynamite, Miro announced that no[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - It turns out that AEW have more than just the Christian vs Kenny All Out match for the AEW World Heavyweight Title coming up. In an in ring segment a[...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - It's official. Christian Cage will be the one to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at All Out in Chicago. It had[...]