WWE 2K22 Has Been Completely Rebuilt, Development Update

Some good news for WWE gamers.

A recent report from Brian Mazique of Forbes.com reveals the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game has been rebuilt and the gameplay is reportedly 'fantastic', which is a good sign following the poor showing from WWE 2K19, the last major WWE video game which failed to meet gamers expectations.

“I have actually spoken with people who have good knowledge of the game and understand what’s happening from a developmental standpoint, and what I’m told about gameplay at this point is that it is fantastic. That is actually the word that was used for the latest build. The people who were playing the latest build have said the gameplay is fantastic.

Anybody who is talking about gameplay at this point is probably somewhat close to 2K, so you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt, but I have been told that the game is playing fantastic and that the gameplay engine is completely rebuilt.

I also heard that the controls are much cleaner than they have been before. Now, what cleaner means, I don’t know, but the last thing that I heard about this (…) is that this feels like a wrestling fan’s wrestling game.”