AEW Dynamite Results (August 12th 2021)

AEW Dynamite came live from the Petersen Events Centre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in their last episode before AEW Rampage starts on Friday (August 13th). The action came thick and fast as always on an episode of Dynamite so lets get straight into it.

We start off with a tribute to Beautiful Bobby Eaton who sadly passed away this week.

When the intro is over, we head to an MJF promo. He tells Jericho that if he gets past Wardlow, he'll know that MJF is better than him. Wardlow said he'll almost definitely beat Jericho but MJF reminds him of his match with Cody. Wardlow then crushes the apple that MJF had been obnoxiously eating all promo and handed him as he left. Can't wait for Wardlow to finally turn.

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) w/ Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa defeated Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal via Pinfall (12:17)

What a match. This started off hot and got hotter and hotter. What an absoutely electric way to start Dynamite and a star making performance for Dante Martin. The Elite gave him a lot of offence and it took a triple BTE trigger to put him away. The Bucks have become the absolute masters of the multi man match and this was another masterpiece.

After the match, Christian came out to confront The Elite, he was joined by Jurassic Express and after a little back and forth on the microphone, Christian announced that he and Kenny would be the first ever match on AEW Rampage for the Impact World Title. This is in addition to the earlier announcement that those two will also fight at All Out for the AEW World Heavweight title. Is this a warm up or do we get a new opponent at All Out because Kenny beats Christian so bad?

We barely had time to think about that though because then Jungle Boy announced that he and Luchasaurus have a World Tag Team Title match next week on Dynamite against The Young Bucks.

Malakai Black Vignette

Malakai discussed his victory over Cody in his typical fashion. He described them both as lonely and after producing Cody's boot from last week, told him he had one foot in the grave. Ominous.

Miro Vignette

Miro explains that because nobody wants to challenge God's Favourite Champion (TM), he's had to start bribing challengers, so his next opponent is going to be Fuego Del Sol who gets an AEW Contract too if he wins. Does anyone give Fuego any chance?

Darby Allin w/ Sting defeated Daniel Garcia w/ 2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) via Pinfall (9:41)

Garcia got a small promo beforehand with 2.0 where he claimed he'd have won last week if Mox and Kingston hadn't been there. Matt Lee tells Sting not to get involved. The match itself was another Darby Allin mat wrestling masterclass. Garcia was excellent too but we've seen this consistently now from Darby and he truly is growing into one of the best guys in the business today. Garcia got a lot in this match but Darby finally got the job done with the Coffin Drop. Sting saw 2.0 off after they attacked Darby post match.

Death Triangle Interview

PAC basically sent the Lucha Bros after the tag titles which either leads to them winning them or leads to them turning on him and joining Andrade. Fingers crossed for the former, not the latter. PAC also called out Andrade for a fight and that match could be incredible.

Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) w/ Blade, Bunny, Jack Evans & Angelico defeated Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) w/Kris Statlander via Pinfall (9:49)

An okay match but full with the standard fare of distractions from the Hardy fronted stable. This even included Nyla Rose coming out to beat up Kris Statlander before their match later on. Hardy won after hitting the Twist of Fate on Yuta. Hopefully this feud ends soon or at least gets to the destination fast because I'm not really that into it. Nothing against the performers or perfomances, just the story is flat. A rare misfire on Dynamite these days.

Andrade El Idolo Interview

Andrade and Chavo and weird tablet guy are being interviewed and it sounds like we're getting that PAC vs Andrade match at All Out. Can't wait.

Kris Statlander w/ Orange Cassidy defeated Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guererro via Pinfall(3:07)

Statlander, sporting an injury from the attack from Nyla earlier with a fantastic babyface showing here. Her selling was great all match and that Area 451 finishing move was tremendous. Match should have got more time but I really want Statlander to win the title she looked so close to before she got injured.

Area 451! What a gutsy win by @callmekrisstat!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/oHxCCHPfic — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

Young Bucks Promo

More basketball stuff from the Jackson Boys. They say that beating Jurassic Express next week will be as easy as a lay up and then their opponents turn up to play defence.

No layups when you're driving the lane against @luchasaurus.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/xHP3AvMrhu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

Red Velvet Vignette & Britt Baker Interview

Red Velvets vignette basically covers what happened last week before Britt comes out to a heroes welcome in her home state. She speaks like a heel but gets a babyface reaction as the crowd eat up her every word. She says that she's always been top of the division and that Velvet has no chance Friday in her home state. Velvet comes out at the end to attack Baker to make herself more of a heel going in.

Ricky Starks vs Bryan Cage Video Package

Not much to say here other than we get a face off next week between these two. That and Hook might be the coolest person in this company sans Orange Cassidy.

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) w/Brandon Cutler defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) w/ Colt Cabana via Pinfall (7:39) to retain the Impact World Tag Team Titles

They had me biting on every Dark Order near fall here. I genuinely thought they were winning the titles even though booking wise that made absolutely no sense. But that's what good wrestling can do to you. Good Brothers take everything Dark Order throw at them and then with a little distraction, hit the Magic Killer for the win.

The #GoodBrothers pulled out just about every dirty trick to retain the @IMPACTWRESTLING Tag Team titles.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/QawFucq85N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

QT Marshall "Apology"

QT and The Factory (sans Ogogo) are in the ring with Tony Schiavone to apologise for what happened 3 weeks ago now. As expected, QT doesn't apologise, berates Tony and then beats up Matt Schiavone who happens to be ringside. This finally brings out Paul Wight and we're heading to him vs QT.

Main Event: Chris Jericho defeated Wardlow w/ MJF via Pinfall (10:03) to pass the Fourth Labour of Jericho

Jericho took one hell of a beating in this one. Wardlow took approximately 95% of offence but couldn't put Jericho away. MJF tried to get involve which took away Aubrey's attention and allowed Jericho to crack Wardlow in the head with Floyd the bat and then hit the Judas Effect of the victory. A brawl ensued between various members of both the Inner Circle and The Pinnacle before MJF announced that Jericho must beat him next week with no Judas Effect and no entrance music.

He's done it! @IAmJericho survives and he will face @The_MJF for the Fifth Labour of Jericho!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CMaWIDHLIT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

And so ends another episode of Dynamite. A lot to take in this week and the show flew by. Let us know what you thought and see you all Friday for Rampage!