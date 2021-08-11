You've seen them inside the ring, but get ready to see the Rhodes family like you've never seen them before. Rhodes to the Top premieres Wednesday, September 29 on TNT. pic.twitter.com/SBEiO1Wuqm

Rhodes to the Top goes inside the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while helping to build AEW’s global wrestling empire. The additional four, 30-minute episodes will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness – but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet – becoming parents.

During tonight's Dynamite, it was announced that it will debut on September 29, 2021 at 10 PM on TNT.

The premiere date for Cody & Brandi Rhodes new reality series 'Rhodes to the Top' has been revealed.

» More News From This Feed

Premiere Date Revealed For Cody & Brandi Rhodes New Reality Show

The premiere date for Cody & Brandi Rhodes new reality series 'Rhodes to the Top' has been revealed. During tonight's Dynamite, it was announced that it will debut on September 29, 2021 at [...] Aug 11 - The premiere date for Cody & Brandi Rhodes new reality series 'Rhodes to the Top' has been revealed. During tonight's Dynamite, it was announced that it will debut on September 29, 2021 at [...]

Chris Jericho Survives Wardlow To Earn MJF Rematch, Stipulations For Next Week

He did it. After overcoming Shawn Spears in a Chairs match where he couldn't use a chair, Nick Gage in a death match and Juventud Guerrera in a match where he had to win with a top rope move at 50 yea[...] Aug 11 - He did it. After overcoming Shawn Spears in a Chairs match where he couldn't use a chair, Nick Gage in a death match and Juventud Guerrera in a match where he had to win with a top rope move at 50 yea[...]

Paul Wight Hits First In Ring Move In AEW

During an in ring segment of AEW Dynamite tonight, QT Marshall was due to apologise to Tony Schiavone for pouring protein shake on his head on Dynamite 3 weeks ago. This was a ruse as QT and fellow me[...] Aug 11 - During an in ring segment of AEW Dynamite tonight, QT Marshall was due to apologise to Tony Schiavone for pouring protein shake on his head on Dynamite 3 weeks ago. This was a ruse as QT and fellow me[...]

Brian Knobbs In Hospital; Go Fund Me Launched

We're sad to have to report that Nasty Boys member, Brian Knobbs has been hospitalized. The former wrestler has some gastrointestinal issues as explained on the go fund me which you can find below. H[...] Aug 11 - We're sad to have to report that Nasty Boys member, Brian Knobbs has been hospitalized. The former wrestler has some gastrointestinal issues as explained on the go fund me which you can find below. H[...]

Another Title Match Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

Miro will defend his TNT Title on the AEW Rampage debut this Friday August 13th against Fuego Del Sol. In a promo on Dynamite, Miro announced that nobody wanted to challenge the redeemer so he's havi[...] Aug 11 - Miro will defend his TNT Title on the AEW Rampage debut this Friday August 13th against Fuego Del Sol. In a promo on Dynamite, Miro announced that nobody wanted to challenge the redeemer so he's havi[...]

Two More Title Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

It turns out that AEW have more than just the Christian vs Kenny All Out match for the AEW World Heavyweight Title coming up. In an in ring segment after The Elite defeated Dante Martin, Matt Sydal a[...] Aug 11 - It turns out that AEW have more than just the Christian vs Kenny All Out match for the AEW World Heavyweight Title coming up. In an in ring segment after The Elite defeated Dante Martin, Matt Sydal a[...]

AEW Announce Kenny Omega's All Out Opponent

It's official. Christian Cage will be the one to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at All Out in Chicago. It had been rumoured he was the one to get the nod after[...] Aug 11 - It's official. Christian Cage will be the one to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at All Out in Chicago. It had been rumoured he was the one to get the nod after[...]

Olympic Gold Medalist Wrestler Gable Steveson Is Heading To SummerSlam

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson who recently secured a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be in Las Vegas next weekend for WWE SummerSlam at Allegi[...] Aug 11 - Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson who recently secured a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be in Las Vegas next weekend for WWE SummerSlam at Allegi[...]

Brandi Rhodes Reveals She Went In Labor On A Heels Call

Chief Brand Officer of All Elite Wrestling Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed on WrestleJoy during which she talked about her upcoming reality show. During the interview, she recalled the moment s[...] Aug 11 - Chief Brand Officer of All Elite Wrestling Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed on WrestleJoy during which she talked about her upcoming reality show. During the interview, she recalled the moment s[...]

CMLL Releases Three Top Names - Statement

CMLL has released three top stars. The lucha libre promotion let go of Sanson, Cuatrero, and Forastero from their contracts, collectively known as Nueva Generación Dinamita. They were reigning[...] Aug 11 - CMLL has released three top stars. The lucha libre promotion let go of Sanson, Cuatrero, and Forastero from their contracts, collectively known as Nueva Generación Dinamita. They were reigning[...]

Mickie James Announces NWA Women's Invitational Tournament Rules

NWA Empowerrr executive producer Mickie James took to Twitter today revealing the rules for the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup. The winner will receive a shot at the NWA Women’s Championshi[...] Aug 11 - NWA Empowerrr executive producer Mickie James took to Twitter today revealing the rules for the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup. The winner will receive a shot at the NWA Women’s Championshi[...]

NXT Viewership Rebounds Following Return To USA Network

NXT returned to USA Network last night following two weeks preempted to SyFy Netywork due to Olympic 2020 coverage. The live broadcast managed to rebounded drawing 751,000 viewers, which was a big im[...] Aug 11 - NXT returned to USA Network last night following two weeks preempted to SyFy Netywork due to Olympic 2020 coverage. The live broadcast managed to rebounded drawing 751,000 viewers, which was a big im[...]

Colt Cabana Says AEW Doesn’t Treat Fan-Base Like Dummies

AEW star Colt Cabana was a guest on WTRF7 in Pittsburgh to promote Friday’s premiere episode of Rampage during which he said the company doesn't treat its fan base like dummies. Below are[...] Aug 11 - AEW star Colt Cabana was a guest on WTRF7 in Pittsburgh to promote Friday’s premiere episode of Rampage during which he said the company doesn't treat its fan base like dummies. Below are[...]

CM Punk Addresses Rumors He Will Be Appearing On Upcoming AEW Rampage

During a recent interview on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast to promote the series Heelz, CM Punk was asked if he would be returning to pro wrestling on the upcoming AEW Rampage episode on[...] Aug 11 - During a recent interview on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast to promote the series Heelz, CM Punk was asked if he would be returning to pro wrestling on the upcoming AEW Rampage episode on[...]

Malakai Black Talks Cody Rhodes Feud, Depressed With His Final WWE Run, More

AEW superstar Malakai Black was recently interviewed on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast to discuss his recent feud with Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite. Check out the highlights below: On his fin[...] Aug 11 - AEW superstar Malakai Black was recently interviewed on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast to discuss his recent feud with Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite. Check out the highlights below: On his fin[...]

On This Day [8/11]: Sting Refuses To Sign WCW Contract [1997]

On this day in 1997, Sting was amidst his iconic rivalry with the invading New World Order faction. During this storyline, James J. Dillon tried to get Sting to sign a contract with WCW... which didn[...] Aug 11 - On this day in 1997, Sting was amidst his iconic rivalry with the invading New World Order faction. During this storyline, James J. Dillon tried to get Sting to sign a contract with WCW... which didn[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses The Idea Behind Glacier Character In WCW

Eric Bischoff discussed the creative concept behind the Glacier character in WCW during a recent edition of 83 Weeks podcast. Here is what Bischoff said: “It’s a Mortal Kombat ripoff. It[...] Aug 11 - Eric Bischoff discussed the creative concept behind the Glacier character in WCW during a recent edition of 83 Weeks podcast. Here is what Bischoff said: “It’s a Mortal Kombat ripoff. It[...]

Riddle Says He And John Cena Didn't See 'Eye To Eye' At First

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Riddle revealed that when he first met John Cena, they didn’t see eye-to-eye, but then went on to say they are now 'bros' and was given the rub by Cen[...] Aug 11 - During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Riddle revealed that when he first met John Cena, they didn’t see eye-to-eye, but then went on to say they are now 'bros' and was given the rub by Cen[...]

Chris Jericho Says AEW Is The Coolest Wrestling Company In The World

During a recent interview with 100.7 Star in Pittsburgh’s Bubba Show, Chris Jericho was on to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite in the city. Check out some highlights below: On who he[...] Aug 11 - During a recent interview with 100.7 Star in Pittsburgh’s Bubba Show, Chris Jericho was on to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite in the city. Check out some highlights below: On who he[...]

Two UFC Champions To Appear On AEW Dynamite Next Week

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has announced that not one but two UFC Champions will appear on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Here is what Khan said on Busted Open Radio today: &ldq[...] Aug 11 - All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has announced that not one but two UFC Champions will appear on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Here is what Khan said on Busted Open Radio today: &ldq[...]

Tyler Breeze Comments On If He Still Plans To Wrestle

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze (Matt Clemente) was asked if he wanted to keep on wrestling. Here is what he said: “It depends. I mean t[...] Aug 11 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze (Matt Clemente) was asked if he wanted to keep on wrestling. Here is what he said: “It depends. I mean t[...]

Ric Flair Continues To Tease Return To The Ring

Ric Flair is continuing to fuel rumors and speculation about a return to the ring aged 72. Flair tweeted, "I Will Never Retire! WOOOOO!", alongside a video of a promo from WWE RAW in 2007, during whi[...] Aug 11 - Ric Flair is continuing to fuel rumors and speculation about a return to the ring aged 72. Flair tweeted, "I Will Never Retire! WOOOOO!", alongside a video of a promo from WWE RAW in 2007, during whi[...]

ROH Announces New Location For Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View

We reported yesterday, Ring of Honor announced that it would be moving Death Before Dishonor PPV from Florida due to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the state. ROH has now announced the even[...] Aug 11 - We reported yesterday, Ring of Honor announced that it would be moving Death Before Dishonor PPV from Florida due to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the state. ROH has now announced the even[...]

Drake Wuertz Calls WWE's Mandatory Vaccination Policy "Evil"

During an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE official Drake Wuertz spoke about his views on WWE's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “My issue, when it cam[...] Aug 11 - During an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE official Drake Wuertz spoke about his views on WWE's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “My issue, when it cam[...]