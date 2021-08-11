Paul Wight Hits First In Ring Move In AEW

During an in ring segment of AEW Dynamite tonight, QT Marshall was due to apologise to Tony Schiavone for pouring protein shake on his head on Dynamite 3 weeks ago. This was a ruse as QT and fellow members of The Factory, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, pulled Schiavone's son Matt into the ring and attacked him.

At this point, Paul Wight walked slowly into the ring before pulling off his trademark step over the top rope. QT and Nick scarpered but they pushed Solo into Wight who hit him with a trademark chokeslam.

It seems we're heading for Paul Wight's in ring debut for AEW. Are you excited to watch him against QT Marshall?